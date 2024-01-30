Good luck finding a doctor in the future

I've been working in the medical industry for some years now and I can already see a huge trend happening. Since covid a massive amount of doctors have retired and there isn't enough students working to become doctors to fill the gap. Most of the younger physicians are PA's or NP's not MD's. I mean why would you want to spend 10-12 years piling up massive debt to eventually become a doctor when you can start making youtube/tik tok videos at the age of 10 and by the time you're even out of high school you can have a successful career. Our society has successfully prevented an entire nation from wanting to start careers in jobs that we need due to student debt.

I predict within 20 years that you will no longer go to a doctor for yearly check ups and will only go in the most dire situation where you will need to pay out of pocket. Keeping the rich healthier while they continue to diminish the health of the average citizen. Murica tho right?
 
As a doctor you can all send me money via PM and I will give you a check up.
 
In east TN. you cant get a good doctor at all now. Moms gotta go to Nashville to find out how to fix heart palpitations.
 
suprah said:
In east TN. you cant get a good doctor at all now. Moms gotta go to Nashville to find out how to fix heart palpitations.
I just talked to a lady that has called 20 clinics and can't find anyone to accept her as a new patient. As far as heart palpitations go I get bad ones when I drink and smoke too much/often so tell your mom to lay off the booze and weed and work out more. That will be $1295 how would you like to pay today?
 
Definitely harder to see a Dr in the UK than it used to be. I think being overpopulated is major factor. My son is trying to get into Uni at the moment to study medicine. Very competitive and Unis here love taking on foreign students as get way more fees.
 
For the most part check ups will be done by AI and eventually even surgeons will be replaced by machines
 
Oregonmma said:
I've been working in the medical industry for some years now and I can already see a huge trend happening. Since covid a massive amount of doctors have retired and there isn't enough students working to become doctors to fill the gap. Most of the younger physicians are PA's or NP's not MD's. I mean why would you want to spend 10-12 years piling up massive debt to eventually become a doctor when you can start making youtube/tik tok videos at the age of 10 and by the time you're even out of high school you can have a successful career. Our society has successfully prevented an entire nation from wanting to start careers in jobs that we need due to student debt.

I predict within 20 years that you will no longer go to a doctor for yearly check ups and will only go in the most dire situation where you will need to pay out of pocket. Keeping the rich healthier while they continue to diminish the health of the average citizen. Murica tho right?
The issue is not enough classroom slots not not enough people want to do it or aren't working towards it.

The med school in my city had almost 6000 people apply for just under 250 slots. It's the same thing with Nursing school but to a lesser degree (can't pump out enough students to meet demand, not enough schools and teachers).

My mom just retired in healthcare (44 years) and she saw the change. Not enough specialist and the good non surgical doctors (primary care, family care, and neurologist) are moving towards a monthly subscription model so if your not top 10% income you don't have access to them
 
lol at this Oregon Goober giving medical students advice.. stick to rap videos
 
