Good luck finding a doctor in the future

I've been working in the medical industry for some years now and I can already see a huge trend happening. Since covid a massive amount of doctors have retired and there isn't enough students working to become doctors to fill the gap. Most of the younger physicians are PA's or NP's not MD's. I mean why would you want to spend 10-12 years piling up massive debt to eventually become a doctor when you can start making youtube/tik tok videos at the age of 10 and by the time you're even out of high school you can have a successful career. Our society has successfully prevented an entire nation from wanting to start careers in jobs that we need due to student debt.



I predict within 20 years that you will no longer go to a doctor for yearly check ups and will only go in the most dire situation where you will need to pay out of pocket. Keeping the rich healthier while they continue to diminish the health of the average citizen. Murica tho right?