Good guy Dana White helping out Korean Zombie..

That is actually true.He’s always been a huge fan of zombie
He did the same thing for Masvidal. They put his debut show for ikonfc on fight pass then let him take it from there, but the promotion only ended up having a couple shows and didn't even last a year.tweet: "dana would never promote another promotion"
9 seconds in: "...you can watch live on UFC Fight Pass"
And then when the promotion rises, ditches fightpass and becomes rival to ufc:
Korean Zombie was never my friend and he runs a losing business.
Jk good for Zombie and Dana for the promotion.