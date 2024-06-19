  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Good guy Dana White helping out Korean Zombie..

giphy.webp
 
Yeah it's on fight pass but this thread made me remember Zombie/Garcia 1. Dana was cageside for that and he's been on the KZ glizzy ever since. Like most of us around that time.
 
tweet: "dana would never promote another promotion"

9 seconds in: "...you can watch live on UFC Fight Pass"
He did the same thing for Masvidal. They put his debut show for ikonfc on fight pass then let him take it from there, but the promotion only ended up having a couple shows and didn't even last a year.
 
And then when the promotion rises, ditches fightpass and becomes rival to ufc:
Korean Zombie was never my friend and he runs a losing business.

Jk good for Zombie and Dana for the promotion.
 
There's a chance of cross-promotion. But I think this is still UFC, its like a sister promotion company.
 
