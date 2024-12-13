Good guy Anthony Smith - a feel good thread (short video clip 20sec)

DrRodentia said:
I was going to say "we don't do feel good threads on Sherdog", but this guy just shot right out the gate and demonstrated that point.
Guy probably has more issues than Anthony himself. So it's all good. All we can do is be there for him.

Blanqa Blanqua said:
Nah, I don't hate the guy or anything. He should just shut the fuck up and stop making excuses every time he fights. He's also really stupid and acts like he's some brilliant tactician/analyst. Him not taking the DQ vs Jon Jones had him losing out on millions.
 
Croaker said:
I too wish he took the DQ win, it would have been poetic justice to me. :)

He is brilliant at giving really shitty analysis though. I don't think there has been anyone quite like him.
 
Croaker said:
Yeah I agree, he should have taken the win from Jones and at least made some money.
 
Yeah he totally gave it to a random kid. Definitely not a up and coming athlete and influencer that has 12.1k followers. Is sponsored. Has won ADCC multiple times. Has a video of him grappling with Bo Nickal. Yeah.. just a random kid. Good will.
 
