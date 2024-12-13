Good guy Anthony Smith - a feel good thread (short video clip 20sec)

Blanqa Blanqua
Nice.
I was going to say "we don't do feel good threads on Sherdog", but this guy just shot right out the gate and demonstrated that point.Hope I see him get brutally KO'd in his next fight
Would that make you feel good?Hope I see him get brutally KO'd in his next fight
I always enjoy a good slot machiningWould that make you feel good?
Guy probably has more issues than Anthony himself. So it's all good. All we can do is be there for him.I was going to say "we don't do feel good threads on Sherdog", but this guy just shot right out the gate and demonstrated that point.
Nah, I don't hate the guy or anything. He should just shut the fuck up and stop making excuses every time he fights. He's also really stupid and acts like he's some brilliant tactician/analyst. Him not taking the DQ vs Jon Jones had him losing out on millions.Guy probably has more issues than Anthony himself. So it's all good. All we can do is be there for him.
I too wish he took the DQ win, it would have been poetic justice to me.Nah, I don't hate the guy or anything. He should just shut the fuck up and stop making excuses every time he fights. He's also really stupid and acts like he's some brilliant tactician/analyst. Him not taking the DQ vs Jon Jones had him losing out on millions.
Yeah I agree, he should have taken the win from Jones and at least made some money.Nah, I don't hate the guy or anything. He should just shut the fuck up and stop making excuses every time he fights. He's also really stupid and acts like he's some brilliant tactician/analyst. Him not taking the DQ vs Jon Jones had him losing out on millions.