UFC Good Dog UFC 322 Edition

helax

helax

This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 322 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.

Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?

Below are the 14 dogs for the UFC 322 card.

Pick 7 out of the 14 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.

Jack Della Maddalena 240
Zhang Weili 120
Michael Morales 120
Leon Edwards 152
Beneil Dariush 170
Rodolfo Vieira 195
Roman Kopylov 165
Tracy Cortez 220
Ethyn Ewing 410
Gerald Meerschaert 400
Chepe Mariscal 105
Angela Hill 400
Eric McConico 750
Viacheslav Borshchev 143
 
Ready for some NY doggystyle.

Jack Della Maddalena 240
Zhang Weili 120
Leon Edwards 152
Beneil Dariush 170
Rodolfo Vieira 195
Roman Kopylov 165
Chepe Mariscal 105

 
