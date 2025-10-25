Good Dog UFC 321 Edition

This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 321 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.

Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?

Below are the 13 dogs for the UFC 321 card.

Pick 7 out of the 13 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.

Ciryl Gane 310
Virna Jandiroba 130
Mario Bautista 475
Alexander Volkov 166
Azamat Murzakanov 100
Nataniel Wood 130
Nasrat Haqparast 100
Christ Barnett 400
Junyong Park 184
Mitch Raposo 400
Mateusz Rebecki 116
Louie Sutherland 320
Mizuki Inoue 340
 

Main Card​

  • Heavyweight Title: Tom Aspinall (-355) vs Ciryl Gane (+320)
  • Women’s Strawweight Title (vacant): Virna Jandiroba (+135) vs Mackenzie Dern (-148)
  • Bantamweight: Umar Nurmagomedov (-600) vs Mario Bautista (+475)
  • Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov (+164) vs Jailton Almeida (-185)
  • Light Heavyweight: Aleksandar Rakić (-105) vs Azamat Murzakanov (-105)

Preliminary Card​

  • Lightweight: Ludovit Klein (-130) vs Mateusz Rebecki (+125)
  • Middleweight: Ikram Aliskerov (-225) vs Jun Yong Park (+205)
  • Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood (+126) vs Jose Miguel Delgado (-143)
  • Heavyweight: Hamdy Abdelwahab (-440) vs Chris Barnett (+350)
  • Flyweight: Azat Maksum (-385) vs Mitch Raposo (+350)
  • Women’s Strawweight: Jaqueline Amorim (-420) vs Mizuki Inoue (+350)
  • Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast (-110) vs Quillan Salkilld (-106)
  • Heavyweight: Valter Walker (-385) vs Louie Sutherland (+310)
 
TITS said:
Actually, I think the odds I posted might be out of date. Lots of even and near-evens now.
Krixes said:
These were current odds...

Mateusz Rebecki +116
Virna Jandiroba +135
Nathaniel Wood +126
Nasrat Haqparast +100
Alexander Volkov +166
Azamat Murzakanov +105
Junyong Park +185
LeGiTeR said:
Virna Jandiroba +135
Alexander Volkov +166
Junyong Park +185
Nathaniel Wood +126
Nasrat Haqparast +100
Azamat Murzakanov +105
Chris Barnett +350
emog2 said:
Virna Jandiroba +135
Alexander Volkov +166
Azamat Murzakanov +105
Mateusz Rebecki +116
Junyong Park +185
Nathaniel Wood +126
Nasrat Haqparast +100
AppliedScience said:
Virna Jandiroba +135
Alexander Volkov +166
Azamat Murzakanov +105
Nasrat Haqparast +100
Mateusz Rebecki +116
Nathaniel Wood +126
Mizuki Inoue +350
Rhood said:
This is really confusing. Rakic & Azamat have the same score.

@helax Can you post the list?
Ciryl Gane 310
Virna Jandiroba 130
Mario Bautista 475
Alexander Volkov 166
Azamat Murzakanov 100
Nataniel Wood 130
Nasrat Haqparast 100
Christ Barnett 400
Junyong Park 184
Mitch Raposo 400
Mateusz Rebecki 116
Louie Sutherland 320
Mizuki Inoue 340
 
I legit like a lot of these dogs to win today. I feel like this could be one of those “night of the underdogs” type of cards.

Virna Jandiroba 130
Alexander Volkov 166
Azamat Murzakanov 100
Nataniel Wood 130
Nasrat Haqparast 100
Junyong Park 184
Mateusz Rebecki 116

 
