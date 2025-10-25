helax
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 321 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.
Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?
Below are the 13 dogs for the UFC 321 card.
Pick 7 out of the 13 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.
Ciryl Gane 310
Virna Jandiroba 130
Mario Bautista 475
Alexander Volkov 166
Azamat Murzakanov 100
Nataniel Wood 130
Nasrat Haqparast 100
Christ Barnett 400
Junyong Park 184
Mitch Raposo 400
Mateusz Rebecki 116
Louie Sutherland 320
Mizuki Inoue 340
