This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 319 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.
Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?
Below are the 15 dogs for the UFC 319 card.
Pick 7 out of the 15 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.
Driscus Du Plessis 200
Lerone Murphy 155
Geoff Neal 210
Jared Cannonier 170
Tim Elliot 250
King Green 125
Gerald Meerschaert 185
Eric Nolan
Jessica Andrade 122
Alexander Hernandez 260
Drakkar Klose 114
Nursulton Ruziboev 136
Dione Barbosa
Rodrigo Sezinando
Joseph Morales
