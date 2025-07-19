  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

UFC Good Dog UFC 318 Edition

This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 318 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.

Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?

Below are the 14 dogs for the UFC 318 card.

Pick 7 out of the 14 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.

Dustin Poirier 116
Paulo Costa 205
Daniel Rodriguez 469
Patricio Freire 185
Michael Johnson 478
Kyler Phillips 128
Marvin Vettori 174
Nikolay Veretennikov 127
Robert Valentin 419
Adam Fugitt 500
Marcin Prachnio 291
Lukasz Brzeski 210
Jackson McVey 448
Nicolle Caliari 320
 
Dustin Poirier 116
Daniel Rodriguez 469
Patricio Freire 185
Michael Johnson 478
Marvin Vettori 174
Nikolay Veretennikov 127
Marcin Prachnio 291
 
