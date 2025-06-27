helax
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 317 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.
Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?
Below are the 12 dogs for the UFC 317 card.
Pick 7 out of the 12 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.
Charles Oliveira 360
Kai Kara-France 215
Payton Talbott 152
Beneil Dariush 136
Brandon Royval 110
Hyder Amil 133
Jack Hermansson 185
Viacheslav Borshchev 150
Viviane Araujo 210
Niko Price 1200
Alvin Hines 270
