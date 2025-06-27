UFC Good Dog UFC 317 Edition

helax

helax

This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 317 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.

Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?

Below are the 12 dogs for the UFC 317 card.

Pick 7 out of the 12 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.

Charles Oliveira 360
Kai Kara-France 215
Payton Talbott 152
Beneil Dariush 136
Brandon Royval 110
Hyder Amil 133
Jack Hermansson 185
Viacheslav Borshchev 150
Viviane Araujo 210
Niko Price 1200
Alvin Hines 270
 
Let’s get doggy with it.


Payton Talbott 152
Beneil Dariush 136
Brandon Royval 110
Hyder Amil 133
Jack Hermansson 185
Viacheslav Borshchev 150
Jackson McVey 130 Alvin Hines 270

EDIT: removed McVey as fight is off, subbed Alvin Hines

 
Last edited:
Revised list from me due to Mr Porky missing weight due to his Pizza Hut addiction:

Edit: PizzaHut Man he got CUT!!!!

Kai Kara-France 215
Payton Talbott 152
Brandon Royval 110
Hyder Amil 133
Jack Hermansson 185
Viacheslav Borshchev 150
Viviane Araujo 210
 
Last edited:
Charles Oliveira 360
Kai Kara-France 215
Payton Talbott 152
Beneil Dariush 136
Brandon Royval 110
Viacheslav Borshchev 150
Niko Price 1200

Gun Slinger Niko gonna shock teh world!!!!

xuncTQx.gif
 
