This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 316 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.
Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?
Below are the 13 dogs for the UFC 316 card.
Pick 7 out of the 13 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.
Sean O'Malley 250
Julianna Pena 540
Kelvin Gastelum 310
Mario Bautista 163
Vicente Luque 194
Bruno Silva 500
Brendson Ribeiro 460
Waldo Cortes-Acosta 143
Andreas Gustafsson 165
Ariane da Silva 430
Jeka Saragih 430
Yanal Ashmouz 510
Mark Choinski 154
