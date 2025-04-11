Good Dog UFC 314 Edition

helax

helax

BWR Forever
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Aug 10, 2013
Messages
66,400
Reaction score
136,862
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 313 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.

Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?

Below are the 13 dogs for the UFC 314 card.

Pick 7 out of the 13 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.

Diego Lopes 123
Michael Chandler 135
Patricio Freire 170
Bryce Mitchell 186
Dominick Reyes 155
Dan Ige 150
Yan Xiaonan 125
Jim Miller 700
Darren Elkins 280
Sedriques Dumas 170
Mitch Raposo 145
Tresean Gore 300
Hailey Cowan 160
 
Saturday Night Doggie Time

Diego Lopes 123
Michael Chandler 135
Patricio Freire 170
Bryce Mitchell 186
Dominick Reyes 155
Dan Ige 150
Yan Xiaonan 125


 
Diego Lopes 123
Michael Chandler 135
Bryce Mitchell 186
Dominick Reyes 155
Dan Ige 150
Yan Xiaonan 125
Jim Miller 700
KgFkIM9.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
Good Dog UFC 313 Edition
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
helax
helax
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
DO NOT BET Good Dog UFC 308 Edition
2
Replies
20
Views
961
helax
helax
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes - Props/Parlays 6pm ET 4-12
Replies
10
Views
243
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
DO NOT BET Good Dog UFC 311 Edition
2
Replies
26
Views
996
helax
helax
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
Good Dog UFC 312 Edition
2
Replies
33
Views
885
Dillydilly
Dillydilly

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,308
Messages
57,152,733
Members
175,555
Latest member
Jaddy45

Share this page

Back
Top