This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 313 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.
Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?
Below are the 13 dogs for the UFC 314 card.
Pick 7 out of the 13 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.
Diego Lopes 123
Michael Chandler 135
Patricio Freire 170
Bryce Mitchell 186
Dominick Reyes 155
Dan Ige 150
Yan Xiaonan 125
Jim Miller 700
Darren Elkins 280
Sedriques Dumas 170
Mitch Raposo 145
Tresean Gore 300
Hailey Cowan 160
