  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Good Dog UFC 313 Edition

helax

helax

BWR Forever
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Aug 10, 2013
Messages
65,137
Reaction score
133,409
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 313 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.

Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?

Below are the 12 dogs for the UFC 313 card.

Pick 7 out of the 12 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.

Magomed Ankalaev -104
Justin Gaethje 130
Jalin Turner 100
Amanda Lemos 124
King Green 400
Rizvan Kuniev 250
Rei Tsuruya 163
Brunno Ferreira 132
Alex Morono 500
Francis Marshall 275
Ozzy Diaz 170
Chris Gutierrez 102
 
Magomed Ankalaev -104
Justin Gaethje 130
Jalin Turner 100
Rizvan Kuniev 250
Rei Tsuruya 163
Brunno Ferreira 132
Chris Gutierrez 102
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
DO NOT BET Good Dog UFC 308 Edition
2
Replies
20
Views
859
helax
helax
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
DO NOT BET Good Dog UFC 309 Edition
2
Replies
34
Views
1K
helax
helax
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
DO NOT BET Good Dog UFC 307 Edition
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
BFoe
BFoe
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
Good Dog UFC 312 Edition
2
Replies
33
Views
809
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
DO NOT BET Good Dog UFC 306 Edition
2
Replies
22
Views
856
subtlySteve
subtlySteve

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,641
Messages
56,978,286
Members
175,485
Latest member
Dark Lord

Share this page

Back
Top