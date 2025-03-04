helax
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 313 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.
Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?
Below are the 12 dogs for the UFC 313 card.
Pick 7 out of the 12 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.
Magomed Ankalaev -104
Justin Gaethje 130
Jalin Turner 100
Amanda Lemos 124
King Green 400
Rizvan Kuniev 250
Rei Tsuruya 163
Brunno Ferreira 132
Alex Morono 500
Francis Marshall 275
Ozzy Diaz 170
Chris Gutierrez 102
