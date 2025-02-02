helax
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 312 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.
Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?
Below are the 13 dogs for the UFC 312 card.
Pick 7 out of the 13 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.
Sean Stickland 175
Tatiana Suarez 110
Justin Tafa 135
Jim Crute 142
Francisco Prado 180
Jack Jenkins 200
Tom Nolan 125
Bruna Brasil 360
Colby Thicknesse 320
Jonathan Micallef 200
Anshul Jubli 350
Rongzhu 195
Nyamjargal Tumendemberel 180
