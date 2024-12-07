helax
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 310 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.
Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?
Below are the 14 dogs for the UFC 310 card.
Pick 7 out of the 14 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.
Kai Asakura 220
Ian Machado Garry 340
Alexander Volkov 310
Kron Gracie 600
Dooho Choi 115
Anthony Smith 340
Vicente Luque 138
Aljamain Sterling 205
Randy Brown 160
Eryk Anders -105
Cody Durden 146
Max Griffin 114
Clay Guida 750
Lukasz Brzeski 430
