Good Dog UFC 306 Edition

This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 306 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.

Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?

Below are the 10 dogs for the UFC 306 card.

Pick 6 out of the 10 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.

Merab Dvalishvili 115
Valentina Shevchenko 118
Brian Ortega 165
Esteban Ribovics 190
Ode Osbourne 163
Irene Aldana -104
Ignacio Bahamondes 110
Ketlen Souza 425
Edgar Chairez 210
Qileng Aori 700
 
Merab Dvalishvili 115
Valentina Shevchenko 118
Brian Ortega 165
Ode Osbourne 163
Irene Aldana -104
Edgar Chairez 210

ff0xN9s.jpg
 
Merab Dvalishvili 115
Valentina Shevchenko 118
Brian Ortega 165
Ode Osbourne 163
Irene Aldana -104
Ignacio Bahamondes 110
 
Merab Dvalishvili 115
Valentina Shevchenko 118
Brian Ortega 165
Esteban Ribovics 190
Irene Aldana -104
Ignacio Bahamondes 110


 
Merab Dvalishvili 115
Valentina Shevchenko 118
Brian Ortega 165
Esteban Ribovics 190
Irene Aldana -104
Ignacio Bahamondes 110
 
Brian Ortega 165
Esteban Ribovics 190
Ode Osbourne 163
Irene Aldana -104
Ignacio Bahamondes 110
Edgar Chairez 210
 
Merab Dvalishvili 115
Valentina Shevchenko 118
Brian Ortega 165
Irene Aldana -104
Ignacio Bahamondes 110
Edgar Chairez 210
 
Doggy time! Doggy time!


Merab Dvalishvili 115
Valentina Shevchenko 118
Brian Ortega 165
Ode Osbourne 163
Irene Aldana -104
Ignacio Bahamondes 110

In honor of Perry Farrell trying to punch Dave Navarro onstage and thereby putting the Jane’s Addiction show I’m trying to see soon in jeopardy, I’ll use this doggy song.

 
BFoe said:
Doggy time! Doggy time!


Merab Dvalishvili 115
Valentina Shevchenko 118
Brian Ortega 165
Ode Osbourne 163
Irene Aldana -104
Ignacio Bahamondes 110

In honor of Perry Farrell trying to punch Dave Navarro onstage and thereby putting the Jane’s Addiction show I’m trying to see soon in jeopardy, I’ll use this doggy song.

Click to expand...

Rule number 1 Never sleep with your bandmate.....
 
