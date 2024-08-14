Good Dog UFC 305 Edition

helax

helax

This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 304 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.

Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?

Below are the 12 dogs for the UFC 305 card.

Pick 6 out of the 12 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.

Driscus Du Plessis 100
Kai Kara-France 140
Dan Hooker 270
Tai Tuivasa 190
Li Jingliang 275
Valter Walker 115
Ricardo Ramos 126
Casey O'Neil 136
Herbert Burns 550
Alex Reyes 775
Ricky Glenn 163
Jesus Aguilar 200
 
Dricus

Dan

Tai


Herbert

Li

Kai Kara

Casey
 
Driscus Du Plessis 100
Kai Kara-France 140
Dan Hooker 270
Tai Tuivasa 190
Li Jingliang 275
Casey O'Neil 136
 
It’s doggy time once again…


Du Plessis 100
Kai Kara-France 140
Li Jingliang 275
Ricardo Ramos 126
Casey O'Neil 136
Ricky Glenn 163


 
