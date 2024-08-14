helax
BWR Forever
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Aug 10, 2013
- Messages
- 59,851
- Reaction score
- 119,583
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 304 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.
Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?
Below are the 12 dogs for the UFC 305 card.
Pick 6 out of the 12 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.
Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?
Below are the 12 dogs for the UFC 305 card.
Pick 6 out of the 12 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.