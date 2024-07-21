helax
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 304 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.
Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?
Below are the 14 dogs for the UFC 304 card.
Pick 7 out of the 14 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.
Belal Muhammad 185
Curtis Blaydes 340
Paddy Pimblett 107
Gregory Rodrigues 110
Giga Chikadze 210
Manel Kape 110
Daniel Pineda 400
Bruna Brasil 250
Jake Hadley 155
Łukasz Brzeski 190
Oban Elliott 140
Kiefer Crosbie 285
Alice Ardelean
Marcin Prachnio 130
