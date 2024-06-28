  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Good Dog UFC 303 Edition

This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 303 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.

Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?

Below are the 13 dogs for the UFC 303 card.

Pick 7 out of the 13 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.

Jiří Procházka 130
Brian Ortega 125
Anthony Smith 130
Mayra Bueno Silva 100
Michael Page 135
Marc-Andre Barriault 240
Cub Swanson 205
Jean Silva 100
Yanis Ghemmouri 1000
Michelle Waterson-Gomez 155
Andrei Arlovski 220
Carlos Hernandez 375
Vinicius Oliveira 205
 
Jiří Procházka 130
Mayra Bueno Silva 100
Michael Page 135
Marc-Andre Barriault 240
Jean Silva 100
Michelle Waterson-Gomez 155
Carlos Hernandez 375
 
Jiří Procházka 130
Brian Ortega 125
Anthony Smith 130
Mayra Bueno Silva 100
Michael Page 135
Marc-Andre Barriault 240
Cub Swanson 205
 
Brian Ortega 125
Mayra Bueno Silva 100
Michael Page 135
Marc-Andre Barriault 240
Jean Silva 100
Michelle Waterson-Gomez 155
Vinicius Oliveira 205
 
