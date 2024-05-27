helax
BWR Forever
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Aug 10, 2013
- Messages
- 56,537
- Reaction score
- 110,451
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 302 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.
Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?
Below are the 12 dogs for the UFC 302 card.
Pick 7 out of the 12 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.
Dustin Poirier 440
Paulo Costa 195
Michal Oleksiejczuk 210
Alexander Romanov 225
Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos 155
Cesar Almeida 105
Joe Solecki 280
Phil Rowe 136
Niko Price 200
Mickey Gall 250
Joselyne Edwards 186
Mitch Raposo 180
Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?
Below are the 12 dogs for the UFC 302 card.
Pick 7 out of the 12 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.
Dustin Poirier 440
Paulo Costa 195
Michal Oleksiejczuk 210
Alexander Romanov 225
Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos 155
Cesar Almeida 105
Joe Solecki 280
Phil Rowe 136
Niko Price 200
Mickey Gall 250
Joselyne Edwards 186
Mitch Raposo 180