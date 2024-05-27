Good Dog UFC 302 Edition

helax

helax

BWR Forever
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Aug 10, 2013
Messages
56,537
Reaction score
110,451
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 302 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.

Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?

Below are the 12 dogs for the UFC 302 card.

Pick 7 out of the 12 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.

Dustin Poirier 440
Paulo Costa 195
Michal Oleksiejczuk 210
Alexander Romanov 225
Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos 155
Cesar Almeida 105
Joe Solecki 280
Phil Rowe 136
Niko Price 200
Mickey Gall 250
Joselyne Edwards 186
Mitch Raposo 180
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event
Good Dog UFC 299 Edition DO NOT BET
2
Replies
38
Views
2K
Doughie99
Doughie99
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
Good Dog UFC 298 Edition DO NOT BET
2 3
Replies
45
Views
2K
helax
helax
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
Good Dog UFC 297 Edition DO NOT BET
2
Replies
31
Views
2K
helax
helax
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
Good Dog UFC 296 Edition DO NOT BET
2 3
Replies
41
Views
3K
Hotora86
Hotora86
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
DO NOT BET Good Dog UFC 301 Edition
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
helax
helax

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,978
Messages
55,597,984
Members
174,845
Latest member
sosadus

Share this page

Back
Top