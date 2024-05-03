Good Dog UFC 301 Edition

BWR Forever
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 301 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.

Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?

Below are the 13 dogs for the UFC 301 card.

Pick 7 out of the 13 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.

Steve Erceg 160
Jose Aldo 130
Anthony Smith 430
Ihor Potieria 500
Paul Craig 475
Jack Shore 154
Karolina Kowalkiewicz 340
Elves Brener 210
Joaquim Silva 154
Jamie Mullarkey 185
Ernesta Kareckaite 205
Vinc Pichel 750
Kevin Borjas 120
 
Jose Aldo 130
Jack Shore 154
Elves Brener 210
Joaquim Silva 154
Jamie Mullarkey 185
Karolina Kowalkiewicz 340
Kevin Borjas 120

ps. The Gomis fight MIGHT be cancelled due to medical issue with Gomis. Not sure, but just a headsup on that.
 
Jose Aldo 130
Jack Shore 154
Elves Brener 210
William Gomis 104
Joaquim Silva 154
Jamie Mullarkey 185
Kevin Borjas 120
 
Jose Aldo
Stephen Erceg
Elves Brener
Jack Shore
Jamie Mullarkey
Kevin Borjas
Joaquim Silva
 
Steve Erceg 160
Jose Aldo 130
Jack Shore 154
Joaquim Silva 154
Jamie Mullarkey 185
Ernesta Kareckaite 205
Kevin Borjas 120
 
Steve Erceg 160
Jose Aldo 130
Anthony Smith 430
Ihor Potieria 500
Paul Craig 475
Jack Shore 154
Karolina Kowalkiewicz 340
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

