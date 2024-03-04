Good Dog UFC 299 Edition

helax

helax

This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 299 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.

Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?

Below are the 14 dogs for the UFC 298 card.

Pick 8 out of the 14 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.

Marlon Vera 230
Dustin Poirier 170
Michael Page 115
Gilbert Burns 130
Song Yadong 110
Jailton Almeida 110
Katlyn Cerminara 170
Rafael Dos Anjos 310
Pedro Munhoz 210
Philipe Lins
Michal Oleksiejczuk 142
Josh Parisian 325
CJ Vergara 360
Joanne Wood 176
 
