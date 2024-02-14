Good Dog UFC 298 Edition

This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 298 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.

Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?

Below are the 12 dogs for the UFC 298 card.

Pick 7 out of the 12 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.

Ilia Topuria 110
Paulo Costa 205
Geoff Neal 190
Henry Cejudo 180
Roman Kopylov 210
Mackenzie Dern 110
Justin Tafa 125
Carlos Vera 775
Brendson Ribeiro 110
Josh Quinlan 170
Val Woodburn 250
Andrea Lee 160
 
