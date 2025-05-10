helax
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UC 315 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.
Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?
Below are the 12 dogs for the UFC 315 card.
Pick 7 out of the 12 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.
Jack Della Maddalena 160
Valentina Shevchenko 114
Aiemann Zahabi 163
Alexa Grasso 215
Kyle Prepolec 900
Charles Radtke 170
Jessica Andrade 260
Modestas Bukauskas 105
Ivan Erslan 260
Bruno Silva 140
Daniel Santos 125
Brad Katona 125
