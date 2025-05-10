Good Dog UC 315 Edition

helax

helax

BWR Forever
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Aug 10, 2013
Messages
66,861
Reaction score
138,201
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UC 315 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.

Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?

Below are the 12 dogs for the UFC 315 card.

Pick 7 out of the 12 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.

Jack Della Maddalena 160
Valentina Shevchenko 114
Aiemann Zahabi 163
Alexa Grasso 215
Kyle Prepolec 900
Charles Radtke 170
Jessica Andrade 260
Modestas Bukauskas 105
Ivan Erslan 260
Bruno Silva 140
Daniel Santos 125
Brad Katona 125
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
Good Dog UFC 312 Edition
2
Replies
33
Views
924
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena - Props/Parlays - 6:30pm ET 5-10
Replies
13
Views
303
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
Good Dog UFC 314 Edition
2
Replies
30
Views
893
kimocomplex
kimocomplex
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
DO NOT BET Good Dog UFC 311 Edition
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
helax
helax
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
DO NOT BET Good Dog UFC 309 Edition
2
Replies
34
Views
1K
helax
helax

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,281
Messages
57,276,127
Members
175,619
Latest member
unwell619

Share this page

Back
Top