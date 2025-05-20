Media Good Ariel Helwani analysis on Jon Jones' tweets

Alpha_T83

Alpha_T83

Canada Belt
@red
Joined
Mar 5, 2016
Messages
9,084
Reaction score
5,247


I know some people hate him, but he makes some good observations for those who don't want to watch:

-Jon Jones said the UFC knows his plan: Aspinall's team should demand the UFC inform them of the plan
-Jon's tweets prove the UFC have offered him the money he wants: He's not talking anymore about "wanting to be compensated" at all. Zero talk about not being offered the money he wants.
-UFC have likely been holding out hope that Jon Jones will change his mind on fighting Aspinall
-The UFC won't do anything until they are forced to do something (i.e. forced to fill an event)
-Keeping the best heavyweight (Aspinall) in his prime, sitting on the bench is completely unfair, and Aspinall's team should start forcing public debate
-Tom Aspinall should specifically start demanding to fight vs Gane and move on with his career (like GSP also said)

I agree with Helwani & his team. If Aspinall starts publicly demanding to fight Cyril Gane ASAP, it forces the UFC's hand. This could force the UFC to strip Jones earlier. And they can't book Jon Jones to defend his HW belt before Aspinall-Gane is concluded. Even if he defends his interim belt, assuming he beats Gane and Jon still refuses to fight him, it forces the UFC to strip Jones.
 
Alpha_T83 said:


I know some people hate him, but he makes some good observations for those who don't want to watch:

-Jon Jones said the UFC knows his plan: Aspinall's team should demand the UFC inform them of the plan
-Jon's tweets prove the UFC have offered him the money he wants: He's not talking anymore about "wanting to be compensated" at all. Zero talk about not being offered the money he wants.
-UFC have likely been holding out hope that Jon Jones will change his mind on fighting Aspinall
-The UFC won't do anything until they are forced to do something (i.e. forced to fill an event)
-Keeping the best heavyweight (Aspinall) in his prime, sitting on the bench is completely unfair, and Aspinall's team should start forcing public debate
-Tom Aspinall should specifically start demanding to fight vs Gane and move on with his career (like GSP also said)

I agree with Helwani & his team. If Aspinall starts publicly demanding to fight Cyril Gane ASAP, it forces the UFC's hand. This could force the UFC to strip Jones earlier. And they can't book Jon Jones to defend his HW belt before Aspinall-Gane is concluded. Even if he defends his interim belt, assuming he beats Gane and Jon still refuses to fight him, it forces the UFC to strip Jones.
Click to expand...


Aspinall hasn't made any money yet really and they want him to rock the boat and try to force the UFC's hand? Ehh...dont think Aspinall is gonna be too keen on risking being in good standing with the brass when he hasn't gotten any big paydays under his belt.
 
Hi,
He's a shitty little weaselly pos, one level below the little clown running Rampage.

It's shocking he hasn't yet sued anyone for punching his face.

Sorry, pimps, but...
serra good fkm.gif
 
That Interim Title was the worst thing that could happen for Tom. It's been nothing but a curse. If he were able to fight and rack up wins, it would force Jon's hand and the UFC's hand. But he's not, he's intentionally kept on the sideline in order to not allow him to increase his leverage, or make money by fighting. It's totally fucked really.

I know vacating a title sounds like a horrible career move, but in some cases it might be necessary or preferable if you're willing to gamble on yourself.
 
Ariel Helwani DESTROYS Jon Jones with LOGIC and FACTS
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

octagonation
Jon Jones is gonna reality check alot of people who assume Aspinall will be a threat
14 15 16
Replies
300
Views
11K
TriangleMonkey
TriangleMonkey
Captain Herb
News Jon Jones leads X-rated chant about Tom Aspinall. Calling all Shookologists and Sher-psychologists
2 3 4
Replies
65
Views
3K
b00tysweat
b00tysweat
Luffy
DDP says Jon Jones doesn't need to prove anything else
3 4 5
Replies
92
Views
2K
TankAbbott4Eva
TankAbbott4Eva
AMAZINGUFC
News Jon Jones will break heavyweight record set by Cain Velasquez if Tom Aspinall fight is delayed by six months
2
Replies
39
Views
1K
DanaWhitesButler
DanaWhitesButler

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,061
Messages
57,319,709
Members
175,637
Latest member
Schizo

Share this page

Back
Top