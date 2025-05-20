



I know some people hate him, but he makes some good observations for those who don't want to watch:



-Jon Jones said the UFC knows his plan: Aspinall's team should demand the UFC inform them of the plan

-Jon's tweets prove the UFC have offered him the money he wants: He's not talking anymore about "wanting to be compensated" at all. Zero talk about not being offered the money he wants.

-UFC have likely been holding out hope that Jon Jones will change his mind on fighting Aspinall

-The UFC won't do anything until they are forced to do something (i.e. forced to fill an event)

-Keeping the best heavyweight (Aspinall) in his prime, sitting on the bench is completely unfair, and Aspinall's team should start forcing public debate

-Tom Aspinall should specifically start demanding to fight vs Gane and move on with his career (like GSP also said)



I agree with Helwani & his team. If Aspinall starts publicly demanding to fight Cyril Gane ASAP, it forces the UFC's hand. This could force the UFC to strip Jones earlier. And they can't book Jon Jones to defend his HW belt before Aspinall-Gane is concluded. Even if he defends his interim belt, assuming he beats Gane and Jon still refuses to fight him, it forces the UFC to strip Jones.