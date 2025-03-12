  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Gonna go ahead and post a picture of myself and my business card.

I am promoted from work. I am assistant manager of a Crunch Fitness gym starting Monday of next week. As soon as they issue me my business cards, I'll go post a video of me with my face, holding a note that mentions usernames of people I hate in here, and holding my Crunch Fitness Assistant Manager business card.

A legend is born. I will also post a video of me deadlifting 385 pounds for three reps, raw and strapless.
 
Is 3x 385 good ? I think I can do 400 1 x already. I didn´t try much.

Am I on the list ?

Congrats on the promotion.

Do you guys also serve fries with that ?

Get em tiger. Use it all for motivation. Enjoy yourself.
 
Doxxing yourself and then engaging in some petty online beef while publicly representing the business you work for......yep, sounds good to me, no plot holes at all.
 
