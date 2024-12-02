Goltsov's Lucky Million

What was the ref looking at?

Goltsov choked out Popov via triangle while using his toes in the cage for leverage...

I'm being diplomatic, image shows it was half his foot.

That crank he gave at around 2.17 in the 1st round could've submitted an elephant. Poor Popov didn't remember a thing.

If i we're Goltsov I'd cash in that cheque immediately

PS: sorry if already mentioned, I'm watching the event now and couldnt find a related thread in the forum
 
