Goldy used to get a lot of hate but since he has been gone and replaced by Anik, the overall product has suffered.
Yes Goldy said some ridiculous things, ie “you know Roy Jones Jr. respects the hands of Forest Griffen”…but Goldy was funny.
Anik is insufferable…calls the most boring fighter a “showman” as he points to celebrities in the audience after 5 rounds of humping another man to exhaustion.
Anik thanks the ring girls for walking around with the ring card(seriously,WTF?)…many, many other examples…
Yes, there will be Sher-dorks that will reply with “watch it on mute” but that takes away from the experience, crowd noise and other things.
In short, Goldy > Anik by a country mile.
