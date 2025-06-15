Goldy > Anik.

DiazSlap

DiazSlap

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Apr 14, 2024
Messages
1,833
Reaction score
3,392
Goldy used to get a lot of hate but since he has been gone and replaced by Anik, the overall product has suffered.

Yes Goldy said some ridiculous things, ie “you know Roy Jones Jr. respects the hands of Forest Griffen”…but Goldy was funny.

Anik is insufferable…calls the most boring fighter a “showman” as he points to celebrities in the audience after 5 rounds of humping another man to exhaustion.

Anik thanks the ring girls for walking around with the ring card(seriously,WTF?)…many, many other examples…

Yes, there will be Sher-dorks that will reply with “watch it on mute” but that takes away from the experience, crowd noise and other things.

In short, Goldy > Anik by a country mile.
 
Anik revealing fighters inner demons>Goldie mispronouncing everything
 
Anik is probably great for someone turning on their first fight and they need their hand held. I can't stand his brand of commentary. Goldie is the GOAT. Anik stinks.
 
They both suck bad. At least for MMA. This sport needs energy in the booth akin to the styles of Mauro, Schiavello, Jim Lampley, Jim Ross, etc.
 
theincognito said:
They both suck bad. At least for MMA. This sport needs energy in the booth akin to the styles of Mauro, Schiavello, Jim Lampley, Jim Ross, etc.
Click to expand...
Jim Lampley is senile and Jim Ross has had 20 strokes man.
 
Rampage_Jackson said:
If you can look at yourself in the mirror and say watching fights feels the same without him you are a goddamn liar. Anik is small potatoes. Goldberg is an institution
Click to expand...
Anik is the simp of all simps…he probably steals Megan Olivi’s used tampons and sniffs them.

<puhlease>
 
DiazSlap said:
Anik is insufferable…calls the most boring fighter a “showman” as he points to celebrities in the audience after 5 rounds of humping another man to exhaustion.

Anik thanks the ring girls for walking around with the ring card(seriously,WTF?)…many, many other examples…
Click to expand...
Are you talking about last night? Because that wasn't Ank. That was Brendan Fitzgerald. He's completely useless.
 
Goldberg and Rogan had a good chemistry, but then again the sport of MMA was booming at that time and so popular and so much buzz so I guess its easy to be better. I feel like Goldberg and Rogan together in todays modern UFC 2025 with the point fighting decisions and zero fans Apex would be very awkward and wouldn't flow.
 
I enjoyed Goldy more back in the day, but I think he is objectively worse at the job.
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
Goldberg and Rogan had a good chemistry, but then again the sport of MMA was booming at that time and so popular and so much buzz so I guess its easy to be better. I feel like Goldberg and Rogan together in todays modern UFC 2025 with the point fighting decisions and zero fans Apex would be very awkward and wouldn't flow.
Click to expand...
A team doesn't do apex cards they bust out the peasant team for that shit
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,802
Messages
57,429,978
Members
175,704
Latest member
frankmorris1

Share this page

Back
Top