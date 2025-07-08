'Golden Girl' Alice Pereira set to become youngest female UFC fighter ever

Alice Pereira will make history the moment she makes her UFC debut.

A little more than six months after Mick Maynard called her on FaceTime to offer a contract, Pereira (5-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) has signed to fight Montserrat Rendon (6-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) at the the Noche UFC event Sept. 13 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

When the fight begins, she will be the youngest female fighter in UFC history at 19 years, eight months, and 24 days.

The previous record was held by Chan Mi Jeon, who debuted vs. JJ Aldrich in June 2017 at the age of 19 years, nine months, and 13 days.
 
Pic if anybody is wondering... who the fook.

37ae6-17350988301519-1920.jpg
 
Whatever happened to that girl from DWCS who won and was too small and young to get signed?
 
No semi nude photos, sherbro?

Come on I expect better from you.
 
I thought Vitor was 19 in UFC. I guess it was 20.
Vitor wasn't a female fighter, you're thinking of Kayla Harrison. But she was way older than 20 when she entered the UFC.
 
