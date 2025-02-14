Going to the Philippines (Cebu) for work, any tips?

Striderxdj
In a few months my work is flying me out to the Philippines (Cebu specifically) for a little over a month to help with newhire training for some bpo support agents. Im pretty stoked aside from the fact that I'll be working at night (U.S. support hours), but I'll have a lot of downtime and days off.
Food and hotel are paid for and I'll have a driver as well, I dont have exact specifics but based on the location of the company we're contracting it will be near IT park close to the Ayala mall. Curious if anyone has been and has any recommendations on stuff to do/ stuff to avoid/ stuff to bring.
In b4 check the hands/ check for adams apples (lol)
