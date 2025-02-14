  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Going to the Philippines (Cebu) for work, any tips?

Striderxdj

Striderxdj

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Oct 16, 2011
Messages
7,064
Reaction score
4,361
In a few months my work is flying me out to the Philippines (Cebu specifically) for a little over a month to help with newhire training for some bpo support agents. Im pretty stoked aside from the fact that I'll be working at night (U.S. support hours), but I'll have a lot of downtime and days off.

Food and hotel are paid for and I'll have a driver as well, I dont have exact specifics but based on the location of the company we're contracting it will be near IT park close to the Ayala mall. Curious if anyone has been and has any recommendations on stuff to do/ stuff to avoid/ stuff to bring.

In b4 check the hands/ check for adams apples (lol)
 
Striderxdj said:
In a few months my work is flying me out to the Philippines (Cebu specifically) for a little over a month to help with newhire training for some bpo support agents. Im pretty stoked aside from the fact that I'll be working at night (U.S. support hours), but I'll have a lot of downtime and days off.

Food and hotel are paid for and I'll have a driver as well, I dont have exact specifics but based on the location of the company we're contracting it will be near IT park close to the Ayala mall. Curious if anyone has been and has any recommendations on stuff to do/ stuff to avoid/ stuff to bring.

In b4 check the hands/ check for adams apples (lol)
Click to expand...
Go further south and become a MILF Hunter

Moro_Islamic_Liberation_Front_seal.png
 
P.s

If you are single

Get used to sleeping with a girl literally holding your dick.

(not joking, don't know if it's a culture thing, Phillipinas all hold mens genitals when sleeping)
 
Last edited:
Sonny Qc said:
P.s

If you are single

Get used to sleeping with a girl literlly holding your dick.

(not joking, don't know if it's a culture thing, Phillipinas all hold mens genitals when sleeping)
Click to expand...
robert-downey-jr-lip-biting.gif
 
Do they still drink Happy Horse beer and do the Ocho dance at gas stations?
Been 25 years so I hope that tradition is still alive, please report back and let me know
 
Sonny Qc said:
P.s

If you are single

Get used to sleeping with a girl literally holding your dick.

(not joking, don't know if it's a culture thing, Phillipinas all hold mens genitals when sleeping)
Click to expand...
So that's just a filipina thing? I dated one in my late 20's and I had to sleep on my stomach or I'd get "woken up" It was cool at first but it got to a point that I just wanted to sleep, lol.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MMA IAN
Any sherbros disability support workers/carers?
2
Replies
25
Views
663
Belaya Smert
Belaya Smert
LeonardoBjj
Social Afghans arrive in the Philippines to complete visa processing for resettlement in US
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
PaddyO'malley
PaddyO'malley

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,410
Messages
56,896,364
Members
175,451
Latest member
MacKee

Share this page

Back
Top