Going to My Cousin's Wife Funeral?

Do I have to go to this? I feel like going to the visitation is enough. I see the cousin maybe once a year and have met his wife maybee twice. Thoughts on this?
 
Every family is different. In 27 years I’ve never met one of my wifes cousins. For someone I saw once a year, visitation would be it for me unless I was close to other members of the family.

Edit: I read the title wrong, I thought it was your wifes cousin. I see now its your cousins wife. Thats a little different. I would go since he’s direct family.
 

My grandpa used to read the signed guest book and took the names of every person that went to a funeral his family had to hold, then went to all of the funerals for their family members when he heard about them.

When he died, there were thousands of people at his funeral. People were lined up outside the church.

When something awful happens, if you can distract that person for even a second with a familiar face or old story, it makes a real difference.
 
If they live 5 states away, that’s one thing. If you’re within a couple hours you go.
You won’t regret going but next time you see him and it’s akward you might regret not being there for him.
 
Your grandpa sounds amazing.
 
This. If it’s a major travel time or expense don’t feel obligated. If it’s within a few hours driving you should go. May depend on the age of the person too. If they died young I think it’s extra important to make the effort.
 
Don't understand even asking this. If your across the country or in a different one then maybe send a nice card and some flowers. If your in the area it shouldn't be a thought.
 
If you ain't going to the funeral then get your wife an emotional support animal to go with her.
 
Honestly, never saw the point of funerals in general.

I'll go to them out of obligation, and I guess they are important to some, but when I'm dead throw me in the sea and be done with it.
 
You must hate everyone that's in your life to say something like that.
At the very least vanish a couple years before your death so their grieving period isn't as severe.
 
Not at all.

Don't need to sit in some church, while some stranger reads some fairy stories to grieve.

Go to the pub, and raise a glass or two.......far more fitting in how me and my family and friends have lived our lives.

But heh, if you need to be told how and when to grieve and remember loved ones by archaic social norms, good for you.
 
DPRPGq.gif
 
I get it. I was 16 once.
 
