Going to My Cousin's Wife Funeral?

My grandpa used to read the signed guest book and took the names of every person that went to a funeral his family had to hold, then went to all of the funerals for their family members when he heard about them.



When he died, there were thousands of people at his funeral. People were lined up outside the church.



When something awful happens, if you can distract that person for even a second with a familiar face or old story, it makes a real difference.