Social Going To Get A Fitness Watch

Going to be a bday present to myself. I’ve been wanting one for a long time. Since I have an IPhone, I was going to get an Apple Watch which are great but expensive as hell.

Fitbit is cool and Vital seems to be the cheapest and has great reviews from consumers.

Any suggestions before I make a choice?
 
Try looking into the Garmin lineup. Lots of options but the nicer ones can be expensive.
I went with the Forerunner 265.


 
