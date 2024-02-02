***Going no fap...Kind of...ask me anything***

Alright guys, inspired by a brave soul named @wlu.29 I decided to go no fap.

I'm a lifeguard assistant and have two kids, one is younger and one older. My senior lifegaurd introduced me to the so called no-fap movement which is supposed to support the building of great zygos and man, does this guy have great zygos.
So do his kids, two beautiful daughters at the age of 7 and 19. Our kids play together in the waves regularly and on new years eve the discussion came up what we want to change in the next year.

The guy is such an inspiration that I decided to go no-fap myself! Yes! You read that right.

So it's no-fap now for one day a week!

I know, it's quite a feat in itself and even the thought about it fills me with shivers and pride.

So from today on I'm 17 hours into no-fap. I didn't even touch my holy pecker while taking a piss simply sitting down and letting it hang right down in the bowl.

I also have ethical reasons to go down this challenging path. Lube and tissue industry is build by slave labor in africa, global water shortage and rising prices of egg.

So feel free and ask me anything. I'm sure my journey will be just as exciting for you as it already is for me.

I'm here to serve.
Peace out!
 
You sir is an inspiration to us all.
Thank you for sharing this story.
 
Osculater said:
How swollen are your balls? Asking for a friend and myself
I have to admit, first hours were quite a struggle, I'm conditioned to touch my pecker at all times but after some serious meditation and consulting my mother we agreed it's the right choice on my travels to become a no-fap master in approximatly 24 months.
 
Copper Burner said:
You're going to go from a soft liberal weirdo to a hardened conservative Trump fan in just a few months.
so hard in the penis and soft in the head.
Cool.


Also take it the to the WR.
 
lsa said:
Also I think you should take baby steps I mean a full day a week?!?
Thats like quite a lot.
It really is! I can feel it bubbling from all those male juices down there. But I'm a guy who loves to takes risks and living on the edge is my second name.
No surrender!
 
Wetarmpits said:
I have to admit, first hours were quite a struggle, I'm conditioned to touch my pecker at all times but after some serious meditation and consulting my mother we agreed it's the right choice on my travels to become a no-fap master in approximatly 24 months.
<mma4>
 
Wetarmpits said:
It really is! I can feel it bubbling from all those male juices down there. But I'm a guy who loves to takes risks and living on the edge is my second name.
No surrender!
I wish more was like you.
I will follow your fight with great interest
 
lsa said:
And you are going a great job!
Do you ever plan to do 2 days a week?
What are your goal?
I'm not sure. But to quote a great mind:

"A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step" - Kenny Florian

Also thank you! Seriously! I can use every kind word in these struggling times.
 
lsa said:
so hard in the penis and soft in the head.
Cool.


Also take it the to the WR.
So only liberals are allowed to bring trumps name into just about every thread that has nothing to do with Trump.

 
Copper Burner said:
So only liberals are allowed to bring trumps name into just about every thread that has nothing to do with Trump.

No you moron.
But you brought up Libs /Trump in a thread about masturbation.
Its clear you have issues,
If you want to talk about Libs/ Trump there is a sub forum for doing just that... its called the war room
 
Wetarmpits said:
I'm not sure. But to quote a great mind:

"A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step" - Kenny Florian

Also thank you! Seriously! I can use every kind word in these struggling times.
Keep strong brother.
I wish I was as strong as you.
To not do a thing for 24 hours, I cant even imagine it and then do it again next week
 
lsa said:
Keep strong brother.
I wish I was as strong as you.
To not do a thing for 24 hours, I cant even imagine it and then do it again next week
It's hard but zygos and hunter eyes are worth it. I also have ethical reasons to not fap once a week.
 
I know @Fuzzybabyducks went on a no shopping at price chopper.
He stopped shopping there every Sunday morning.
But after 3 weeks he stopped. It was simply to hard
 
lsa said:
No you moron.
But you brought up Libs /Trump in a thread about masturbation.
Its clear you have issues,
If you want to talk about Libs/ Trump there is a sub forum for doing just that... its called the war room
Anyone is free to comment on how no fap will benefit ts physically, like gains in the gym and confidence with girls for example. I should be able to comment on how it will improve his mental health as well.

Low T is a problem for many men. It makes them weak in the mind, body and spirit. Judging by your replied, maybe it's time for you to get tested.
 
