Going no fap...Kind of...ask me anything***

Wetarmpits
Holy Drinker
@Green
- Joined
- Aug 4, 2023
- Messages
- 1,455
- Reaction score
- 2,263
Alright guys, inspired by a brave soul named @wlu.29 I decided to go no fap.
I'm a lifeguard assistant and have two kids, one is younger and one older. My senior lifegaurd introduced me to the so called no-fap movement which is supposed to support the building of great zygos and man, does this guy have great zygos.
So do his kids, two beautiful daughters at the age of 7 and 19. Our kids play together in the waves regularly and on new years eve the discussion came up what we want to change in the next year.
The guy is such an inspiration that I decided to go no-fap myself! Yes! You read that right.
So it's no-fap now for one day a week!
I know, it's quite a feat in itself and even the thought about it fills me with shivers and pride.
So from today on I'm 17 hours into no-fap. I didn't even touch my holy pecker while taking a piss simply sitting down and letting it hang right down in the bowl.
I also have ethical reasons to go down this challenging path. Lube and tissue industry is build by slave labor in africa, global water shortage and rising prices of egg.
So feel free and ask me anything. I'm sure my journey will be just as exciting for you as it already is for me.
I'm here to serve.
Peace out!
I'm a lifeguard assistant and have two kids, one is younger and one older. My senior lifegaurd introduced me to the so called no-fap movement which is supposed to support the building of great zygos and man, does this guy have great zygos.
So do his kids, two beautiful daughters at the age of 7 and 19. Our kids play together in the waves regularly and on new years eve the discussion came up what we want to change in the next year.
The guy is such an inspiration that I decided to go no-fap myself! Yes! You read that right.
So it's no-fap now for one day a week!
I know, it's quite a feat in itself and even the thought about it fills me with shivers and pride.
So from today on I'm 17 hours into no-fap. I didn't even touch my holy pecker while taking a piss simply sitting down and letting it hang right down in the bowl.
I also have ethical reasons to go down this challenging path. Lube and tissue industry is build by slave labor in africa, global water shortage and rising prices of egg.
So feel free and ask me anything. I'm sure my journey will be just as exciting for you as it already is for me.
I'm here to serve.
Peace out!
Last edited: