Going in for a vasectomy next week. Any advice?

iNoScopedJFK

iNoScopedJFK

TUF Noob
@Silver
Joined
Apr 23, 2011
Messages
11,172
Reaction score
574
Me and the wife are happy with our 3 kids so we decided it's best if I get snipped. Not gonna lie, I'm pretty nervous even though I know it's a very safe procedure. Any guy with experience getting a vasectomy got any calming words to share?
 
This isn't advertised publicly but the college of vasectomists has a $1M prize to the first guy who can whack off to completion during his vasectomy. I say go for it.

You don't even need to discuss it with the doctor first. They are all well aware of the challenge. When he starts operating, just start stroking. He'll probably be rooting for you because even though you get the million dollars, the college will cover his licensing fees for the next five years if you manage to pull it off.
 
Last edited:
hopefully you are going the non stitching route, cures in a few days and after a week you are completely normal, but can still get her preggors for the next 3-6 months? The cut is like 5x5mm fairly small, and then they tie and burn the ends, you can smell the burn. Get an uber home, you can walk, but avoid it and take your vicodin/buy in advance if possible.
 
I got one earlier in the year. The prep nurse was a milf with a fat ass and I got a boner while she sterilized my balls. Unfortunately the surgeon was a dude and wanted to make small talk with me while slicing into my balls. The post op instruction document said I had to bust 20 nuts to flush the sperm before I'm sterile so my wife gave me a lot of blowjobs.
 
Got to do the same, but I am a scared little bitch about it.... Hope it goes well for you and you have no complications afterwards. Good luck
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Vasectomy doesn't prevent pregnancy, it just changes the color of the baby.

For real though, it is a safe procedure and I hear it is reversible in some cases, just in case you have buyer's remorse. In the meantime, enjoy delivering creampies with no consequences!
Click to expand...
My doctor was pretty adamant during the consultation about vasectomy not actually being reversible. He said it was very costly not covered by any insurance and has a very low success rate.
 
From what I have heard, have something like a bag of frozen veggies.

I know a few people who have had it and a couple of days later they felt fine.

There are also options now to have it done by laser.

Also, I'm sure they told you but you are still capable of getting her pregnant for up to 6 months. You can go back and give a sample to make sure you're firing blanks if it's a concern.
 
It wasn't as fun as karaoke, but more fun than expected. I was ...tender...for a few days, maybe you could call it an ache, but it wasn't that bad. The only guy I know who had it rough rode his motorcycle to and from the appointment.
iNoScopedJFK said:
My doctor was pretty adamant during the consultation about vasectomy not actually being reversible. He said it was very costly not covered by any insurance and has a very low success rate.
Click to expand...
Yeah, for some reason my wife was convinced it was an easy repair. Like I could undo it on my way back from the barber and just before picking up some milk. I think this is myth spread by the Hallmark Channel.....
 
Cyrano200 said:
Frozen peas work well because they break into little uniform orbs of coolness in the bag.
Click to expand...

This. Get two bags so one is always in the freezer.

Get it done on a Friday and dont do shit all weekend except chill on your recliner (bonus points if you time it for good sporting events)

DO NOT stop using whatever birth control until you get the "all clear" from the doc (took several months for me to empty the magazine, doc was exploring a second surgery...)
 
Been there done that. Was fortunate not to have any complications. My balls were swollen for a bit and it was uncomfortable to walk, but it subsided quickly and pain was minimal.
 
DON'T DO IT!!!!

the medical profession is in denial about how frequent complications occur.

They'll tell you that complications are extremely rare. But in my research I believe they are way more common than they think.

They'll quote you numbers like less than 1% of men have complications. But I think it's much higher. I would guess it's closer to 6-10% but men tend to just live with pain and not make a big deal out of it. So I think it's under reported.

And when they do, their doctor writes it off as temporary, or an anomaly, or the guy's just being a baby, it's all in his head, etc. Because they've had it drilled into their heads that vasectomy is super safe and easy.

At the very least, go visit the reddit forum for post vasectomy pain syndrome and read the stories there. And that's just one of the complications. There are others. I've read stories of men who's lives are drastically changed for the worse after the procedure. Living with constant pain, losing sexual function and/or pleasure, losing relationships/divorce, depression... It's bad.

I'm sure you're going to hear a lot of dudes say they had it done and they were fine, and I don't doubt that. But what if they're part of the 90%, and the other 10% have issues? I wouldn't risk that.

Again, I'm just pulling those numbers out of my ass, but I do strongly believe after everything I've read on the subject that much more than 1% have issues.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

wlu.29
***Going Vegetarian....kind of....ask me anything***
5 6 7
Replies
125
Views
3K
Stump
Stump

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,628
Messages
55,155,997
Members
174,643
Latest member
444car

Share this page

Back
Top