Going in for a vasectomy next week. Any advice?

DON'T DO IT!!!!



the medical profession is in denial about how frequent complications occur.



They'll tell you that complications are extremely rare. But in my research I believe they are way more common than they think.



They'll quote you numbers like less than 1% of men have complications. But I think it's much higher. I would guess it's closer to 6-10% but men tend to just live with pain and not make a big deal out of it. So I think it's under reported.



And when they do, their doctor writes it off as temporary, or an anomaly, or the guy's just being a baby, it's all in his head, etc. Because they've had it drilled into their heads that vasectomy is super safe and easy.



At the very least, go visit the reddit forum for post vasectomy pain syndrome and read the stories there. And that's just one of the complications. There are others. I've read stories of men who's lives are drastically changed for the worse after the procedure. Living with constant pain, losing sexual function and/or pleasure, losing relationships/divorce, depression... It's bad.



I'm sure you're going to hear a lot of dudes say they had it done and they were fine, and I don't doubt that. But what if they're part of the 90%, and the other 10% have issues? I wouldn't risk that.



Again, I'm just pulling those numbers out of my ass, but I do strongly believe after everything I've read on the subject that much more than 1% have issues.