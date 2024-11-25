GolovKing
And to a lesser extent the black male vote but that seems to be shrinking as well. Latinos and Muslims, two groups that trump has criticized the most even voted for trump in numbers from 30-50%. What trouble can this spell for the Democratic party?
86% of LGBTQ+ Voters Chose Kamala Harris, Exit Polls Show
Proportionally, LGBTQ+ people were among the most likely to vote for Kamala Harris, second only to Black women, according to exit polls.
