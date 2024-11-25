Elections Going forward the Democratic party can only reliably expect to dominate the black female vote and the LGBT vote

GolovKing

GolovKing

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Nov 23, 2020
Messages
6,123
Reaction score
8,839
And to a lesser extent the black male vote but that seems to be shrinking as well. Latinos and Muslims, two groups that trump has criticized the most even voted for trump in numbers from 30-50%. What trouble can this spell for the Democratic party?

www.them.us

86% of LGBTQ+ Voters Chose Kamala Harris, Exit Polls Show

Proportionally, LGBTQ+ people were among the most likely to vote for Kamala Harris, second only to Black women, according to exit polls.
www.them.us www.them.us
 
It just means they need to learn from it and get back to policies which ars truly important for the majority of people. Whether they do that or not, time will tell.

Who wins next time probably comes down to what state the economy is in at the time anyway. If people are struggling in four years they'll probably want to give the other side a try.
 
Trump even got 65% of the Native American vote.

Hopefully Trump ends future elections, he did promise we wouldn't have to vote anymore which would be great as voting is a pain. I've always said a benevolent dictatorship is far more efficient than a democracy and it looks like we might have that now.
 
Oh you just wait, after Trump is done my guess is that the pendulum will swing back even more to the far left (economically). Trumps cabinet is going to focus on bringing even more wealth from the middle class to the 1% and its going to hurt.

Democrats should just lean back and let Trump do damage, sure they have to pick the peaces up afterward but they are used to that.
 
jimmas99 said:
Oh you just wait, after Trump is done my guess is that the pendulum will swing back even more to the far left (economically). Trumps cabinet is going to focus on bringing even more wealth from the middle class to the 1% and its going to hurt.

Democrats should just lean back and let Trump do damage, sure they have to pick the peaces up afterward but they are used to that.
Click to expand...
Well in case they knocked all the pieces over and shit on the board.
 
All the feminized men too. I see them on here going nuts man. Crying about Trump's taxes and Elon losing money or some other limp wristed nonsense.
 
I've always said that the GOP fear that Hispanics becoming a larger minority meant they couldn't win elections was a farce and all they had to do with appeal to the Hispanic vote. In fairness I was wrong in that I figured they'd have to be less overtly bigoted but in the end it was the opposite, Trump was able to win by doubling down on bigotry.
 
Spam On Rye said:
All the feminized men too. I see them on here going nuts man. Crying about Trump's taxes and Elon losing money or some other limp wristed nonsense.
Click to expand...
Thats the thing with feminized men; they’ll always have stuff to cry about
 
Hellowhosthat said:
It just means they need to learn from it and get back to policies which ars truly important for the majority of people. Whether they do that or not, time will tell.

Who wins next time probably comes down to what state the economy is in at the time anyway. If people are struggling in four years they'll probably want to give the other side a try.
Click to expand...

Democrats forgot one of the most basic lessons of US politics,

"It's the Economy, stupid".

And here's the thing: you can have a better economic record than your opponent and still lose. You have to make the people believe you are better at running the economy than the other side.
 
Problem with Democrats is they are exceptionally good at pointing out to everyone how shitty everyone else is, while having less than zero self awareness and are some of the most insufferable assholes on the planet.
 
Islam Imamate said:
I've always said that the GOP fear that Hispanics becoming a larger minority meant they couldn't win elections was a farce and all they had to do with appeal to the Hispanic vote. In fairness I was wrong in that I figured they'd have to be less overtly bigoted but in the end it was the opposite, Trump was able to win by doubling down on bigotry.
Click to expand...
I wouldn't be surprised if many of Latino migrants coming in now end up following the same trend and voting Republican or their later generations will
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Elections Trumpgeddon: Trump Has Humiliated His Foes - The democratic party tapped to strikers!
2 3
Replies
59
Views
1K
cottagecheesefan
cottagecheesefan
LeonardoBjj
Elections Toxic or tonic? Voting on masculinity in US election
2
Replies
25
Views
951
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,198
Messages
56,567,876
Members
175,284
Latest member
abir

Share this page

Back
Top