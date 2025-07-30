Going for the record.

Poirierfan
Cajun couyon extraordinaire.
@Titanium
- Joined
- Aug 31, 2016
- Messages
- 37,978
- Reaction score
- 73,654
For people that know, I've had a few spinal surgeries in my day (lumbar and cervical). I've made a thread about the last 2 cervical fusions, but I'm shit at finding things online (even my own stuff). I've had a total of 5 cervical fusions surgeries in the last 5 years with 2 being this year alone. I'm scheduled for my 6th cervical fusion in around 2 weeks time.
You might be asking why so many fusions? Well, I'll just say not all doctors are created equal, so we've been having to repair what my previous Dr royally screwed up. Baring some unforeseen circumstance this will definitely be the last one. I'll update right here when I wake up. Cheers.
You might be asking why so many fusions? Well, I'll just say not all doctors are created equal, so we've been having to repair what my previous Dr royally screwed up. Baring some unforeseen circumstance this will definitely be the last one. I'll update right here when I wake up. Cheers.
Last edited: