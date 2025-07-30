  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Going for the record.

For people that know, I've had a few spinal surgeries in my day (lumbar and cervical). I've made a thread about the last 2 cervical fusions, but I'm shit at finding things online (even my own stuff). I've had a total of 5 cervical fusions surgeries in the last 5 years with 2 being this year alone. I'm scheduled for my 6th cervical fusion in around 2 weeks time.

You might be asking why so many fusions? Well, I'll just say not all doctors are created equal, so we've been having to repair what my previous Dr royally screwed up. Baring some unforeseen circumstance this will definitely be the last one. I'll update right here when I wake up. Cheers.

IMG_20250728_125017.jpg
 
No doubt in my mind you're going to beat the absolute piss out of whatever you're dealing with. Get after it.

dustin-poirier-ufc.gif
 
Man, that sucks. I’ve been fortunate to not have any serious issues with my back, though it did just go out on me. But it’s not major.

I’ve heard that once you have back surgery, you always have more.
 
I didn’t know you’d been through all those surgeries Sherbro, you’re a dogger, you will get through this
 
