GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE

Update: April 19, 2023

Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Official Title is GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE; Gets a Title Reveal and May 15, 2024 Release Date

This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, only in theaters, March 15, 2024.

 
I hope Anguirus shows up in this one.
 
I love me some Godzilla and King Kong
 
I didn't like the last one very much, but I'll probably still check this out. I can't say I have high hopes.
 
Kong sucks, takes up too much time and all the humans love him just cause he’s a stupid monkey. what is a king to a God?
either way, will watch. It would be nice if they could even attempt a coherent story and not fucking waste amazing actors like Charles Dance or Bryan Cranston.
 
would need to be a good-credible threat after they beat the shit out of mecha zilla
mecha kong
 
