godzilla x kong supernova teaser

We need Chappelle vs Godzilla 2

punch-godzilla.gif
 
I loved the first one, second one was ehh, I'll most likely be seeing this one in the theater on opening weekend so I can get the full effect of all the BOOM! BANG! POW! chaos and destruction as I set there munching on my tasty popcorn
 
Because the last one was so great we needed another......... rather have another from the folks from minus 1. That held my interest at least
 
Oh for fucks sakes, this is going to be hot fucking garbage. The past movies have been so bad, even the monster fight scenes were bad in the last one. Shimu was a terrible design, terrible execution and the big red monkey was even worse.
 
AGGAMEMNON66 said:
Enough monkeying around


Gamera Vs Godzilla or gtfo
I would absolutely NOT trust Hollywood to make a good Godzilla vs Gamera movie. If it happens, it HAS to be made by Toho and the Kadokawa Corporation coming together. A Japanese movie. Preferably with men in rubber suits, not CGI.

But either way, this movie should have been made in the 70s, 80s, or 90s. Not the 2020s.

Zookeeper Gabe said:
Oh for fucks sakes, this is going to be hot fucking garbage. The past movies have been so bad, even the monster fight scenes were bad in the last one. Shimu was a terrible design, terrible execution and the big red monkey was even worse.
I'm flabbergasted that this "monsterverse" bullshit is still going strong. The literal ONLY good film of them all has been Godzilla '14. That one was pretty damn great. But every single other movie has been freaking TERRIBLE.
 
