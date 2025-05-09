godzilla x kong supernova teaser

Lol dam posted this earlier. By the title sounds like something is coming from space
Lol dam posted this earlier. By the title sounds like something is coming from space
Believe they're thinking he may end up creating either Moguera or Jet JaguarI hope they bring back Dan Stevens' character. He was one of the good things about Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.
I would absolutely NOT trust Hollywood to make a good Godzilla vs Gamera movie. If it happens, it HAS to be made by Toho and the Kadokawa Corporation coming together. A Japanese movie. Preferably with men in rubber suits, not CGI.Enough monkeying around
Gamera Vs Godzilla or gtfo
I'm flabbergasted that this "monsterverse" bullshit is still going strong. The literal ONLY good film of them all has been Godzilla '14. That one was pretty damn great. But every single other movie has been freaking TERRIBLE.Oh for fucks sakes, this is going to be hot fucking garbage. The past movies have been so bad, even the monster fight scenes were bad in the last one. Shimu was a terrible design, terrible execution and the big red monkey was even worse.