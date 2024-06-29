  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Godzilla minus one... Why the high scores?

I was kinda looking forward to this movie. But i could not finish it. Turned off halfway into this.

Almost no Godzilla screen time..and the actor performance is like a very bad stage play..

And the main guy is a crying girly man with no testosterone..

I was a bit disappointed in it as well. With such high scores I think my expectations were too high.
 
From talking to people that have seen it, people loved it that watched it at movie theaters. At home, not so much.
 
I thought it was alright, Godzilla '54 is better IMO.
 
I watched it at home good movie , but way overhyped. I've noticed the acting in a lot of Asian films/tv seems weird.
 
This is the first Godzilla where the human characters were actually worth giving a shit about. I guess you don't like story or don't have an understanding of Japanese culture. The main character was instructed to commit suicide and did not. Which brought shame onto himself and his entire family. Hence the emotional journey he goes through.
 
It debuted on Netflix at #2 on the move rankings. The next day, it was ranked #10, then disappeared from the rankings completely. That should tell you how bad this movie was.
 
I liked it. I think it was overrated too, but told a descent story, with character building and a redemption arc . Pretty cliche stuff, but not used so much in movies and shows anymore. Appreciated Godzilla back in his monster form too instead of firefighter Godzilla saving cats from trees and protecting the people.
 
Didn’t @snowbro make this exact same thread like two or three weeks ago and catch a lot of flak for it?

Edit: never mind, his thread was about Dune 2. Same thing.
 
I watched it in theater and thought it was great. I would have preferred if

if the girl didnt survive and the main character died at the end, it would have been a better ending imo
 
Dune 2 sucked. Watch Furiosa that movie is awesome!

Edit: The only good Dune 2 was the 90s dos game. Which also was AWESOME!
 
10/10. Saw it in the theaters and I was in tears by the end of it. The greatest homage to the original 1954 film and worth all the high scores and praise it is getting.
 
It was damn good. Great story, great characters. Loved the movie. 8.5/10 and as I recall it was movie of the year last year

Iron Claw and In the Land of Sinners and Saints I really enjoyed also
 
1. I’m going to Furiosa on Monday night with my brother at South Edmonton Common’s Cineplex Odeon. It’s thankfully still playing there.

2. Dune II was great. The true pioneer of RTS genre predating even the original Warcraft back in the day.
 
