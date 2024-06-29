Godzilla minus one... Why the high scores?

Frode Falch
Steel Belt
Professional Fighter
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2005
- Messages
- 27,716
- Reaction score
- 9,471
I was kinda looking forward to this movie. But i could not finish it. Turned off halfway into this.
Almost no Godzilla screen time..and the actor performance is like a very bad stage play..
And the main guy is a crying girly man with no testosterone..
Almost no Godzilla screen time..and the actor performance is like a very bad stage play..
And the main guy is a crying girly man with no testosterone..