Goddamn Kattar getting dominated like this?

Other guy is good but I said at the early phase of round 1 that Katter better not fall behind let himself be outpointed and never really create his own opportunites. Like go forward and strike. I know Garcia is good but Kelvin really neither creative nor moving forward with brute force. Fighting to not lose more than to win. Like don't just look and react.
 
ExitLUPin said:
He's been a shot fighter since he tore his ACL.

He won 1 round his last 3 fights since he came back and it was a round where Zalal basically got on his bike and circled the cage for 5 minutes.
Click to expand...
Yeah he used to be really good, like elite. When did he inujre it ? These are job performances without even regreting losing.
 
ExitLUPin said:
He's been a shot fighter since he tore his ACL.

He won 1 round his last 3 fights since he came back and it was a round where Zalal basically got on his bike and circled the cage for 5 minutes.
Click to expand...
Yeah that's a good point. He hasn't been elite since prior to the Max fight. It's been a downhill slope for him since then. Sucks to see cuz I like Kattar and always enjoy boxing centric mma fighters. I wish he developed his kicking game and some more mma tools but unfortunately it's looking meek for his career at this point.
 
The Legendary Scarface said:
Yeah that's a good point. He hasn't been elite since prior to the Max fight. It's been a downhill slope for him since then. Sucks to see cuz I like Kattar and always enjoy boxing centric mma fighters. I wish he developed his kicking game and some more mma tools but unfortunately it's looking meek for his career at this point.
Click to expand...

He's done. He's 37 and has been fighting professionally since he was a teen, took several injuries and had a lot of tough fights. After his knee blew out against Allen, he couldn't put any offense out anymore. I like him and had a lot of hope for him, but he never developed unfortunately. His fight with Burgos is still one of the best Boxing in MMA type fights I've ever seen though.
 
I really enjoyed their boxing bout, my boy Kater kept firing the pez reminiscent of the Hollway beat down, Kattar was checked out after that fight.
 
he has been terrible since he used all his skills killing giga, the original georgian champ.
 
ExitLUPin said:
He's been a shot fighter since he tore his ACL.

He won 1 round his last 3 fights since he came back and it was a round where Zalal basically got on his bike and circled the cage for 5 minutes.
Click to expand...
That injury ruined him along with it being so close to that Max assbeating. Feel bad for Kattar, thought he would go much further than he did.
 
FrankDux said:
Steve Garcia is really good. Put some respect on "Mean Machine".
Click to expand...
it's mostly this. kattar didn't look good and hasn't in a while, but a lot of it tonight was the fact that garcia is legit as hell. i'm embarrassed to say i've never seen him fight before tonite. was pretty impressed.
 
Kattar has been a can for a while and Steve is a bad man.

I'm just shocked that Kattar made it out the first 2 mins.
 
I seem to be one of the few that don't really rate Garcia so this for me was a terrible look and he should probably retire.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,822
Messages
57,559,600
Members
175,753
Latest member
bmask

Share this page

Back
Top