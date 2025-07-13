Goddamn Kattar getting dominated like this?

The Legendary Scarface
Yeah he used to be really good, like elite. When did he inujre it ? These are job performances without even regreting losing.He's been a shot fighter since he tore his ACL.
He won 1 round his last 3 fights since he came back and it was a round where Zalal basically got on his bike and circled the cage for 5 minutes.
He really is. Dude needs a top 8 fight. I'd like to see him against someone who can test him on the ground.Steve Garcia is really good. Put some respect on "Mean Machine".
it's mostly this. kattar didn't look good and hasn't in a while, but a lot of it tonight was the fact that garcia is legit as hell. i'm embarrassed to say i've never seen him fight before tonite. was pretty impressed.Steve Garcia is really good. Put some respect on "Mean Machine".