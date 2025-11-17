hbombbisping
Sounds like he'll stick around to become GOAT and most legit double champ ever
“Everybody,” Makhachev said at the evening’s post-fight press conference when asked who he’d like to defend against first. “This is the most competitive division right now, welterweight. Sure, 100 percent, a lot of young guys who fought today. Next week, a couple of guys [Belal Muhammad and Ian Machado Garry] are going to fight. Also Kamaru [Usman], [Ilia] Topuria, all killers want to take my belt. I don’t give it up. I’m working so hard to be double champion and I feel today I don’t have to cut much weight and I’m going to defend my belt many, many times more.”
“No injury, nothing, I don’t feel any pains,” Makhachev said. “I am ready. Who’s going to be next? Let’s do this and I will make it easy. Today, I showed, Jack’s one of the best in this game, one of the hardest opponents, that’s why I prepared so hard, to make this easy. This is our plan and I did exactly–I tried to do some chokes, tried to make kimura, but he defends very well. I make this easy because I was training so hard.”
Islam Makhachev responds to Ilia Topuria, Michael Morales callouts: 'I will make it easy'
New UFC welterweight champ Islam Makhachev addresses Ilia Topuria, Michael Morales, and more.
www.mmafighting.com
