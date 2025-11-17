Islam Makhachev responds to Ilia Topuria, Michael Morales callouts: ‘I will make it easy’ New UFC welterweight champ Islam Makhachev addresses Ilia Topuria, Michael Morales, and more.

Sounds like he'll stick around to become GOAT and most legit double champ ever“Everybody,” Makhachev said at the evening’s post-fight press conference when asked who he’d like to defend against first. “This is the most competitive division right now, welterweight. Sure, 100 percent, a lot of young guys who fought today. Next week, a couple of guys [Belal Muhammad and Ian Machado Garry] are going to fight. Also Kamaru [Usman], [Ilia] Topuria, all killers want to take my belt. I don’t give it up. I’m working so hard to be double champion and I feel today I don’t have to cut much weight and I’m going to defend my belt many, many times more.”“No injury, nothing, I don’t feel any pains,” Makhachev said. “I am ready. Who’s going to be next? Let’s do this and I will make it easy. Today, I showed, Jack’s one of the best in this game, one of the hardest opponents, that’s why I prepared so hard, to make this easy. This is our plan and I did exactly–I tried to do some chokes, tried to make kimura, but he defends very well. I make this easy because I was training so hard.”