GOAT on GOAT - Khabib praises Jones on his retirement

Get To Da Choppa said:
Even though the fans wanted to see both of them fight more, at least Khabib didn't hoard the title for years
I like khabib but he kinda does horde the title in the sense that all of his post conor defenses are Title unification bouts, and everyone had to get an interim title before a title with him. Small nit pick though.
 
Klippy said:
Bones career at LHW was legendary; he's definitely in the mix. Regardless of what anyone on this message board thinks. lol.
He's in the discussion, but he has disqualified himself in multiple ways. He will never be undisputed GOAT.

Khabib isn't even in the discussion.
 
Klippy said:
Like I said, he's in the mix, among a few others, of course, it's all subjective and will always be.
One day there could be someone who has had a career that makes him the undisputed GOAT.

It won't be Jon Jones though.
 
Ares Black said:
It will have to break Bones records without failing a PED test and its something that wont happen in our lifetime.
 
