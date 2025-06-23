GOAT on GOAT - Khabib praises Jones on his retirement

Mammothman
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2015
- Messages
- 24,810
- Reaction score
- 26,045
Khabib as usual always keeping it real like it should be.
Khabib as usual always keeping it real like it should be.
I like khabib but he kinda does horde the title in the sense that all of his post conor defenses are Title unification bouts, and everyone had to get an interim title before a title with him. Small nit pick though.Even though the fans wanted to see both of them fight more, at least Khabib didn't hoard the title for years
Bones career at LHW was legendary; he's definitely in the mix. Regardless of what anyone on this message board thinks. lol.
at least Jon never missed weight.Even though the fans wanted to see both of them fight more, at least Khabib didn't hoard the title for years and retired graciously
He's in the discussion, but he has disqualified himself in multiple ways. He will never be undisputed GOAT.Bones career at LHW was legendary; he's definitely in the mix. Regardless of what anyone on this message board thinks. lol.
Like I said, he's in the mix, among a few others, of course, it's all subjective and will always be.He will never be undisputed GOAT.
One day there could be someone who has had a career that makes him the undisputed GOAT.Like I said, he's in the mix, among a few others, of course, it's all subjective and will always be.
It will have to break Bones records without failing a PED test and its something that wont happen in our lifetime.One day there could be someone who has had a career that makes him the undisputed GOAT.
It won't be Jon Jones though.