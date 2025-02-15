GOAT — the pink ball analogy

I've seen Chael Sonnen making an unfunny joke, which to me fit in well with the pursuit of being the uncontested GOAT. At the end of the day, what does it mean to be the best ever? Is that a path that can be achieved? Well, if someone is looking at it from a consensus among media, fighters, fans perspective... It seems like a mountain that can't be climbed.





In the joke, the kid asked his dad pink balls of golf. His dad was like sure, and gave them to him in 11 years old birthday. Then he went out with them and they suddenly disappeared. So for his next birthday, he asked for more pink golf balls, and his dad asked him what happened to the former ones... the kid said they were gone, and his dad gave the pink golf balls to him in his next birthday. The kid had fun but they were gone after a while. So in the next birthday, the same thing, more pink golf balls, the kid got it, enjoyed, but they were gone after a while. And so it happened in his 16 year birthday, even up to his 19th year celebration... And then his dad was like, "son, don't you want something more meaningful, like a car or a truck?" And the kid said "yes, but I want them to be filled with pink golf balls". So his father gave him the nice truck with the pink balls. His son then was found in the hospital, sick, with the doctor saying he is in a critical condition. His father held him by the hand while he was very sick and asked, feeling so devastated by how his son was, what he had never an answer to — what happened to the pink golf balls that you'd get every year, why would they be gone?" And his son would say "because... Because..." ... But then he died.







That was the not funny "joke". How do you view it? Doesn't it seem like a metaphor for the pursuit of creating a legacy so perfect that the fighter hopes one will ever have any doubts that he was the best ever, and that he left on top with nothing left "to prove"... ? Same way the story hadn't an answer, it seems like a story that won't have an answer... It's going to get to an endless path, that will likely eventually lead to a breaking point, if the fighter gets sucked into this obsession of passing across a narrative that is the only one that can make any sense, a narrative that has any previous holes covered...