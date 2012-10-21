Glove karate (Shidokan)

shinkyoku
Glove karate is basically kyokushin rules (=noone counts hits. It is all about aggression, dominance and downing the other), but with boxing gloves and allowing facepunching. Visually it looks like k-1 wearing karate Gi.
It is a popular amateur sport in Japan and has given rise to many japanese pro kickboxers.
This is from the glove karate section (the rest is trad knockdown karate rules) of the 31st Shidokan Open.
Makoto Uehara (K-1 2012 final 8 participant) vs Girard Matthias Charpentier
HW final.
MW final part 1&2
random LW fight
Uehara again. earlier in the tournament.
Old event from 2007
Old event from 2009
