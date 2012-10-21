Glove karate (Shidokan)

Jukai said: To my knowledge, it's mostly just technique difference and scoring difference. Punching volume and power shots don't count for much--- matches are scored by how aggressive you were, how well you dealt with your opponents aggression (because defense in Kyokushin is using your head or chest to block shit), and how many times you dropped your opponent. Click to expand...

More or less. in effect. noone counts or cares how many times you hit. It is the effect of the hits that matters. and ofcourse there is no 10-point-must system or similar.If your opponent goes down -you get points. If at the end noone is down for good or has taken points, it is up to the referees to give victory due to domination or hand out extension rounds. Just like traditional knockdown. The only difference is the gloves.