Glove karate (Shidokan)

Glove karate is basically kyokushin rules (=noone counts hits. It is all about aggression, dominance and downing the other), but with boxing gloves and allowing facepunching. Visually it looks like k-1 wearing karate Gi.
It is a popular amateur sport in Japan and has given rise to many japanese pro kickboxers.

This is from the glove karate section (the rest is trad knockdown karate rules) of the 31st Shidokan Open.

Makoto Uehara (K-1 2012 final 8 participant) vs Girard Matthias Charpentier
HW final.


MW final part 1&2



random LW fight



Uehara again. earlier in the tournament.



Old event from 2007


Old event from 2009

 
old vid posted before, but.. why not.

Its not shidokan. But...
K-2. A glove karate tournament (there are also, k-3, k-4 and k-5 for beginners, juniors and children. These wear different amounts of protective padding) arranged by the Shinkarate (shin=new. So it is "New karate") organization.

 
"get 'im a body baaaaaag!" is what i heard after the ko in the first vid.
 
Look at that ref doing karate kicks and shit while the guy lays there unconsious in the first video. I saw another karate fight recently where they tried to rush a KO'd guy back to his feet but he couldn't stand and so they just dragged him away by his gi. Crazy bastards.
 
Kinda cool to watch the difference between the two. Shidokan still has those dreaded Kyokushin kicks (that first knockout was fucking beautiful) but their hands look a lot more like kickboxing-- greater arc on the hooks, more jab setups setup, less volume.
K2, on the other hand, looks like straight up kyokushin with head punches. They also all look smaller--- guys who couldn't really compete in the open weight regular Kyokushin tournaments?
 
What are the rules in these matches that makes it any different to kickboxing?
 
I have trained Shidokan, it's basically Knockdown Karate + Muay Thai + Judo, sort of MMA Karate.
Competitions were organized in a way that every fighter fights in Knockdown round than "Muay Thai" with gloves round than grappling/mma.

Shidokan is great and brutal.

 
What are the rules in these matches that makes it any different to kickboxing?
To my knowledge, it's mostly just technique difference and scoring difference. Punching volume and power shots don't count for much--- matches are scored by how aggressive you were, how well you dealt with your opponents aggression (because defense in Kyokushin is using your head or chest to block shit), and how many times you dropped your opponent. Obviously there are several slight differences in technique between kickboxers/thai boxers and Kyokushin practitioners. Other than that, pretty damn similar.
 
I have trained Shidokan, it's basically Knockdown Karate + Muay Thai + Judo, sort of MMA Karate.
Competitions were organized in a way that every fighter fights in Knockdown round than "Muay Thai" with gloves round than grappling/mma.
That is the Shidokan triathlon format. While that is interesting, it is mostly a US&european tournament format. In europe a biathlon format with knockdown &kickboxing is also common.

In Japan, Shidokan fights pure knockdown karate or kickboxing. They do not oftan mix the formats (in one fight. They happily fight separate fights with different rules) as is common elsewhere.
 
To my knowledge, it's mostly just technique difference and scoring difference. Punching volume and power shots don't count for much--- matches are scored by how aggressive you were, how well you dealt with your opponents aggression (because defense in Kyokushin is using your head or chest to block shit), and how many times you dropped your opponent.
More or less. in effect. noone counts or cares how many times you hit. It is the effect of the hits that matters. and ofcourse there is no 10-point-must system or similar.
If your opponent goes down -you get points. If at the end noone is down for good or has taken points, it is up to the referees to give victory due to domination or hand out extension rounds. Just like traditional knockdown. The only difference is the gloves.
 
That is the Shidokan triathlon format. While that is interesting, it is mostly a US&european tournament format. In europe a biathlon format with knockdown &kickboxing is also common.

In Japan, Shidokan fights pure knockdown karate or kickboxing. They do not oftan mix the formats (in one fight. They happily fight separate fights with different rules) as is common elsewhere.
So the triathlon Shidokan is more or less Seidokai?

edit: oh snap, Cung Le won a triathlon Shidokan. That's pretty awesome.
 
like straight up kyokushin with head punches. They also all look smaller--- guys who couldn't really compete in the open weight regular Kyokushin tournaments?
K-2 is a open to any and all styles, not just kyokushin. In fact many kick and thaiboxer fight there (look for white belts in the clip). Kyokushin fighters participate in k-2 more and more frequently, but most k-2 fighters are from smaller independent styles -some of which are kyokushin derivatives, and other that have no connection to knockdown karate at all.
 
So the triathlon Shidokan is more or less Seidokai?
?I do not get that.
Seidokai is another style (or several. Seido is a common name in martial arts). It is just that the triathlon format of shidokan originated in the US branch, where it was first used, and has spread from there. The japanese are just feeling traditional and is slow to adopt it.
 
?I do not get that.
Seidokai is another style (or several. Seido is a common name in martial arts). It is just that the triathlon format of shidokan originated in the US branch, where it was first used, and has spread from there. The japanese are just feeling traditional and is slow to adopt it.
I was referring to The Seidokai tournaments that andy hug competed in.
 
I was referring to The Seidokai tournaments that andy hug competed in.
Ok, I get it.
Well, they are similar. However in Seidokaikan you only put on gloves after several extensions with normal rules knockdown.
It is very rare for seidokaikan fights to go into glove karate rules rounds. But when they do, it is glove karate.

Andy Hug vs Satake, seidokaikan world cup 1993
Regular rules rounds.

Overtime glove karate rounds.


In shidokan, you fight either the fights separately, or you have predetermined rules for each round ie. in triathlon (original US version) you fight 9 rounds. First 3 knockdown karate, then 3 kick/thaiboxing and then 3 rounds MMA (or more like shootfighting, no G&P). Or if it was 6 rounds, 2,2&2. I forget right now.
 
Shin, you're a vat of knowledge when it comes to knockdown karate.
 
Thank you. I guess.
To be honest I do not know if seidokaikan still use those rules. I have not seen or heard of any such fights for ages. And Seidokaikan today is just a fraction of what it was before mr Ishii went to jail for tax evasion.
I do know however, that in the seidokaikan HQ in japan, fighters at a certain grade can chose to specialize in one type of fighting. Knockdown or kickboxing, or continue to "dabble" in both.
 
a bit more shinkarate (the largest glove karate organisation) &#26032;&#31354;&#25163;.















This is shinkarate k-3. Basically this is for adult rookie fighters, and you have to fight a few of these before you are allowed to enter k-2 tournaments (without helmets & body padding)


This is shinkarate k-4. Basically this is the category you fight in if you are a junior (I think the restriction is age 15, but I am not sure).
Dont ask me why they get away with less padding than the adult rookie


There is a shinkarate k-5 for young children aswell, but I cannot find any clips of that.
 
