GLORY's “Last Heavyweight Standing” - the baddest tournament on Earth

GLORY launches ‘Last Heavyweight Standing’ Kickboxing historically has been defined by tournaments, now GLORY will redefine tournaments with the introduction of Last Heavyweight Standing.

“GLORY is the only place in the world where you could see 32 of the baddest heavyweights on the planet put it all on the line in the ‘Last Heavyweight Standing’ tournament,,” said Marshal Zelaznik, GLORY CEO.This year-long-5-event tournament will kick-off April 5 at ‘GLORY 99: Last Heavyweight Standing’ at the Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands with featuring 32 heavyweights from around the world in 16 bouts.The first nine fighters were revealed at a press conference earlier today in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and they are as follows:Please stay tuned to GLORY social media channels as more top fighters will be announced over the coming days. Pre-sale tickets launch Monday, February 3. General tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 4, at 12pm CET."Some notes based on the presser:- The total prize money for Last Man Standing is 1M USD. Zelaznik said that number could potentially go up.Not counting any potential reserve bouts, this whole concept consists of 56 fights. On average that means a little under 18k per fight.- Rico will NOT be part of Last Man Standing.- Plazibat is back in training and currently in negotiations with Glory.- As more participants will be announced, we can expect Light Heavyweights to join the line-up as well.- There currently aren't any plans for tournaments in other weightclasses, but they're not ruled out either.- Negotiations with Videoland are still ongoing for anything beyond Glory 98.- Glory has a new sponsor in RD Dubai, a real estate and investment company.- There still is no bonus system, at least not one that is ready to be announced."(Kakutougi)