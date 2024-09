145 in Japan is weak right now imo...I think Kento could beat anyone in Glory not named Petch, but everyone else in Japan going out...Rukiya Anpo wasting his time fighting bums, Masaaki Noiri moving up to 70 kg even though he's legit smaller ad less muscles than 40 year old Masato, Taiju lost to a 10,000 year old Lee sung Yun, and Tetsuya Yamato, Hideak Yamazaki, many others washed up and about to retire.