News GLORY returns to France for event at Dôme de Paris

After a sold-out event last September, GLORY can confirm a return to France with GLORY 91 taking place at the Dôme de Paris on April 27. Fight card and ticketing details to follow in the coming days.

“We had an incredible response from fans in France when we returned there last September and I am thrilled to announce we are coming back on April 27 at the Dôme de Paris. It was one of the best events of the year and French fans can expect more GLORY events on French soil in the future.”
 
Suggestions for fighters / matchups, Sherbro’s? :cool:
 
