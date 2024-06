GLORY Light-Heavyweight Grand Prix

Full Fightcard:

How to Watch:

Light Heavyweight Grand Prix The official home of GLORY, the world's largest kickboxing organization.

Betting Odds:

Free Prelims:

The historic GLORY 8-man Light-Heavyweight Grand Prix takes place on Saturday June 8 at Ahoy Rotterdam in the Netherlands.Winning three fights in one night, against the greatest in the world, is one of the hardest feats in all of combat sports.Eight of the division’s best fighters will compete in this thrilling Tournament, and the ultimate winner will walk away with a big cheque + the prestigious GLORY LHW Grand Prix Trophy:In the opening fight of the Tournament, reigning GLORY Light-heavyweight world championfrom Morocco will take on WKN championfrom France.In the second quarter-final, former GLORY LHW-championfrom Suriname will face the 22-year-old Romanian Boxing-championIn the third quarter-final, former GLORY Light-heavyweight championfrom Lithuania will meet Romanian veteran, who’s a former SUPERKOMBAT and Enfusion champion.Lastly, Azerbaijan’s ”The Golden Wolf”will slug it out with 2017 K-1 Heavyweight Grand Prix runner-upfrom Morocco, to complete the quarter-final brackets.Former LHW title-challengersquares off against the 24-year-old newcomer, in the Tournament reserve-bout.Additionally, former ONE Championship heavyweight title-challengerfrom Turkey will welcome the 25-year-old Romanian DFS Heavyweight championinside the GLORY-ring.Moroccan ‘House of Glory’ participantwill clash with his countrymanin an exciting Welterweight-contest, and budding French Middleweight-prospectwill face Cameroon’sThe event is available for FREE on Stadium and Bally Live in the USA & Canada, on DAZN in France & Belgium, and around the rest of the world via various global broadcast partners (for full broadcast information, please visit the GLORY Light-heavyweight Grand Prix event page or scroll down in this thread).The Prelims will stream live on GLORY's YouTube channel aswell as GLORY's FAST channels at 1The GLORY Light-heavyweight Grand Prix streams live atFans can find their local broadcast partner(s) below:- USA / Canada: Watch Stadium Bally Live app (FREE)- Netherlands: Videoland- France / Belgium: DAZN- Brazil: Combate- Japan: U-NEXT- Poland: Viaplay- Baltics: GO3- Balkans: TV Arena Sport- Romania: PRO TV- Bulgaria: BTV- Greece / Portugal: Fight Network- Cambodia: HMHDTV / Facebook.com- Parts of Africa: StarTimes / New World TV- Rest of the World: Triller TV / FITE (PPV on sale for $10,99)Coming soon!