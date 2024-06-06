  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

PBP GLORY Light-Heavyweight Grand Prix: Sat. June 8 at 1PM ET/10AM PT/19:00 CET ***Sherdog Discussion*** (Stadium/Bally Live)

Who wins the GLORY Light-Heavyweight Grand Prix?

  • Total voters
    9
BzHMsbl.jpeg




Glory Light Heavyweight Grand Prix
Saturday 06.08.2024 at 12:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: TrillerTV.com
Promotion: Glory Kickboxing
Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy
Location: Rotterdam, Netherlands
Enclosure: Ring
Kickboxing Bouts: 8

Main Card – Stadium – 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT
TBD vs. TBD – Tournament Final
Murat Aygun vs. Ionut Iancu
Ramy Deghir vs. Brice Kombou
TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal 2
TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal 1
Bahram Rajabzadeh vs. Ibrahim El Bouni – Quarterfinal
Sergej Maslobojev vs. Bogdan Stoica – Quarterfinal
Ștefan Lătescu vs. Donegi Abena – Quarterfinal
Tarik Khbabez vs. Pascal Touré – Quarterfinal

Preliminary Card – YouTube – 1:00pm ET / 10am PT
Ilyass Chakir vs. Soufian-Aoulad Abdelkhalek
Mohamed Amine vs. Cem Aygun

**How To Watch Glory Light Heavyweight Grand Prix**

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1798383148654551321

Youtube Prelims:
TBA
 
1717667291960.jpeg

GLORY Light-Heavyweight Grand Prix

The historic GLORY 8-man Light-Heavyweight Grand Prix takes place on Saturday June 8 at Ahoy Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Winning three fights in one night, against the greatest in the world, is one of the hardest feats in all of combat sports.
Eight of the division’s best fighters will compete in this thrilling Tournament, and the ultimate winner will walk away with a big cheque + the prestigious GLORY LHW Grand Prix Trophy:


In the opening fight of the Tournament, reigning GLORY Light-heavyweight world champion Tarik Khbabez (50-10-1, 28 KO) from Morocco will take on WKN champion Pascal Touré (20-6, 7 KO) from France.

In the second quarter-final, former GLORY LHW-champion Donegi Abena (27-10, 7 KO) from Suriname will face the 22-year-old Romanian Boxing-champion Ștefan Lătescu (17-2, 8 KO).

In the third quarter-final, former GLORY Light-heavyweight champion Sergej Maslobojev (38-6, 23 KO) from Lithuania will meet Romanian veteran Bogdan Stoica (58-14, 40 KO), who’s a former SUPERKOMBAT and Enfusion champion.

Lastly, Azerbaijan’s ”The Golden Wolf” Bahram Rajabzadeh (67-2, 59 KO) will slug it out with 2017 K-1 Heavyweight Grand Prix runner-up Ibrahim El Bouni (41-9-1, 22 KO) from Morocco, to complete the quarter-final brackets.

Former LHW title-challenger Mohamed Amine (KB: 29-7, 16 KO / MMA: 5-2, 4 KO) squares off against the 24-year-old newcomer Cem Caceres Aygün (15-1, 12 KO), in the Tournament reserve-bout.


Additionally, former ONE Championship heavyweight title-challenger Murat Aygün (32-3, 8 KO) from Turkey will welcome the 25-year-old Romanian DFS Heavyweight champion Ionut Iancu (26-9, 13 KO) inside the GLORY-ring.
Moroccan ‘House of Glory’ participant Soufiane-Aoulad Abdelkhalek (17-2, 9 KO) will clash with his countryman Ilyass Chakir (16-4-1, 6 KO) in an exciting Welterweight-contest, and budding French Middleweight-prospect Ramy Deghir (6-1-1, 5 KO) will face Cameroon’s Brice Kombou (18-4, 3 KO).

1717678851577.jpeg

The event is available for FREE on Stadium and Bally Live in the USA & Canada, on DAZN in France & Belgium, and around the rest of the world via various global broadcast partners (for full broadcast information, please visit the GLORY Light-heavyweight Grand Prix event page or scroll down in this thread).


Full Fightcard:

1717681966714.jpeg
1717681594596.jpeg


How to Watch:

The Prelims will stream live on GLORY's YouTube channel aswell as GLORY's FAST channels at 1pm ET / 10am PT / 19:00 CET.

The GLORY Light-heavyweight Grand Prix streams live at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 20:00 CET.
Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) below:
glorykickboxing.com

Light Heavyweight Grand Prix

The official home of GLORY, the world's largest kickboxing organization.
glorykickboxing.com glorykickboxing.com

- USA / Canada: Watch Stadium / Bally Live app (FREE)
- Netherlands: Videoland
- France / Belgium: DAZN
- Brazil: Combate
- Japan: U-NEXT
- Poland: Viaplay
- Baltics: GO3
- Balkans: TV Arena Sport
- Romania: PRO TV
- Bulgaria: BTV
- Greece / Portugal: Fight Network
- Cambodia: HMHDTV / Facebook.com
- Parts of Africa: StarTimes / New World TV
- Rest of the World: Triller TV / FITE (PPV on sale for $10,99)

1717682386958.jpeg


Betting Odds:

US
1717684057367.jpeg

EU
1717684086244.jpeg


Free Prelims:

Coming soon!
 
Just TWO more sleeps until the GLORY Light-Heavyweight Grand Prix goes down!
Take a look at the Thread for broadcast information, betting odds, and everything you need to know about the event and fighters :)

Also, make sure to bring out your vote in the Poll.
Who do you think will win the 8-man one-night LHW Tournament? :cool:

BoxerMaurits said:
Just TWO more sleeps until the GLORY Light-Heavyweight Grand Prix goes down!
Take a look at the Thread for broadcast information, betting odds, and everything you need to know about the event and fighters :)

Also, make sure to bring out your vote in the Poll.
Who do you think will win the 8-man one-night LHW Tournament? :cool:

Pumped!!!!
 
Going with Sergej on this one sir.
 
I picked Abena because of how improved he looked against Khbabez early in their fight he looked in control with improved footwork, shot selection and his usual iron tight defensive guard which I think will be hard for these guys to beat in 3 rounders despite how cardio heavy most of them are.
My biggest concern is he’s got the toughest 1st round fight out of the other championship caliber kick-boxers facing the ultra aggressive Letascu and facing Khbabez in the next round will probably be the toughest path to the finals so I'll be rooting Abena but this tourney is amazing because there's so many live dogs in this that can win.


Khbabez, Abena, Sergei and Bahram are the 4 best all seeming to fight at what should be unmatched paces for such big guys. Latescu’s power and slick inside boxing keeps him a dark horse but fighting Abena, Khbabez and Sergei/Bahram in a row probably leads to a Dada 5000 type gassing.


I'm HYPED for this tourney.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

