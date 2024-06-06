I picked Abena because of how improved he looked against Khbabez early in their fight he looked in control with improved footwork, shot selection and his usual iron tight defensive guard which I think will be hard for these guys to beat in 3 rounders despite how cardio heavy most of them are.

My biggest concern is he’s got the toughest 1st round fight out of the other championship caliber kick-boxers facing the ultra aggressive Letascu and facing Khbabez in the next round will probably be the toughest path to the finals so I'll be rooting Abena but this tourney is amazing because there's so many live dogs in this that can win.





Khbabez, Abena, Sergei and Bahram are the 4 best all seeming to fight at what should be unmatched paces for such big guys. Latescu’s power and slick inside boxing keeps him a dark horse but fighting Abena, Khbabez and Sergei/Bahram in a row probably leads to a Dada 5000 type gassing.





I'm HYPED for this tourney.