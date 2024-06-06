  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

GLORY Light-Heavyweight Grand Prix: Sat. June 8 at 1pm ET/10am PT/19:00 CET, PBP Thread

Who wins the GLORY Light-Heavyweight Grand Prix?

1717667291960.jpeg

GLORY Light-Heavyweight Grand Prix

The historic GLORY 8-man Light-Heavyweight Grand Prix takes place on Saturday June 8 at Ahoy Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Winning three fights in one night, against the greatest in the world, is one of the hardest feats in all of combat sports.
Eight of the division’s best fighters will compete in this thrilling Tournament, and the ultimate winner will walk away with a big cheque + the prestigious GLORY LHW Grand Prix Trophy:


In the opening fight of the tournament, reigning GLORY Light-heavyweight world champion Tarik Khbabez (50-10-1, 28 KO) from Morocco will take on WKN champion Pascal Touré (20-6, 7 KO) from France.

In the second quarter-final, former GLORY LHW-champion Donegi Abena (27-10, 7 KO) from Suriname will face the 22-year-old Romanian Boxing-champion Ștefan Lătescu (17-2, 8 KO).

In the third quarter-final, former GLORY Light-heavyweight champion Sergej Maslobojev (38-6, 23 KO) from Lithuania will meet Romanian veteran Bogdan Stoica (58-14, 40 KO), who’s a former SUPERKOMBAT and Enfusion champion.

Lastly, Azerbaijan’s ”The Golden Wolf” Bahram Rajabzadeh (67-2, 59 KO) will slug it out with the 2017 K-1 Heavyweight Grand Prix runner-up Ibrahim El Bouni (41-9-1, 22 KO) from Morocco, to complete the quarter-final brackets.

Former LHW title-challenger Mohamed Amine (KB: 29-7, 16 KO / MMA: 5-2, 4 KO) squares off against the 24-year-old newcomer Cem Caceres Aygun (15-1, 12 KO), in the Tournament reserve-bout.


Additionally, former ONE Championship heavyweight title-challenger Murat Aygün (32-3, 8 KO) from Turkey will welcome the 25-year-old Romanian DFS Heavyweight champion Ionut Iancu (26-9, 13 KO) inside the GLORY-ring.
Moroccan ‘House of Glory’ participant Soufiane-Aoulad Abdelkhalek (17-2, 9 KO) will clash with his countryman Ilyass Chakir (16-4-1, 6 KO) in an exciting Welterweight-contest, and budding French Middleweight-prospect Ramy Deghir (6-1-1, 5 KO) will face Cameroon’s Brice Kombou (18-4, 3 KO).

1717678851577.jpeg

The event is available for FREE on Stadium and Bally Live in the USA & Canada, on DAZN in France & Belgium, and around the rest of the world via various global broadcast partners (for full broadcast information, please visit the GLORY Light-heavyweight Grand Prix event page or scroll down in this thread).


Full Fightcard:

1717681966714.jpeg
1717681594596.jpeg


How to Watch:

The Prelims will stream live on GLORY's YouTube channel aswell as GLORY's FAST channels at 1pm ET / 10am PT / 19:00 CET.

The GLORY Light-heavyweight Grand Prix streams live at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 20:00 CET.
Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) below:
Light Heavyweight Grand Prix

- USA / Canada: Watch Stadium / Bally Live app (FREE)
- Netherlands: Videoland
- France / Belgium: DAZN
- Brazil: Combate
- Japan: U-NEXT
- Poland: Viaplay
- Baltics: GO3
- Balkans: TV Arena Sport
- Romania: PRO TV
- Bulgaria: BTV
- Greece: Fight Network
- Cambodia: HMHDTV / Facebook.com
- Parts of Africa: StarTimes / New World TV
- Rest of the World: Triller TV / FITE (PPV on sale for $10,99)

1717682386958.jpeg


Betting Odds:

US
1717684057367.jpeg

EU
1717684086244.jpeg


Free Prelims:

