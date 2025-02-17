David Street
Use skills
@Brown
- Joined
- May 30, 2016
- Messages
- 3,549
- Reaction score
- 2,743
Glory lifts sanctions on Russian fightersGlory is one of the world's leading organisations in this contact sport discipline. Before being restructured in 2012 - it was previously known as Glory World, with a martial arts focus. After the International Olympic Committee (IOC) extended its sanctions to all federations, the company followed suit and cancelled contracts with Russian and Belarusian fighters.
The international kickboxing promotion company announced on Monday that it has removed restrictions previously imposed, which had prevented participants from taking part in global competitions and tournaments. These measures were enforced in 2022 as a result of the war in Ukraine.
A year later, the IOC decided to give individual federations the option of allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in international tournaments, but only under certain conditions. The governing body laid down strict guidelines and requirements, the main one being that athletes must not "actively support" Russia in its war with Ukraine.
Those who had publicly expressed pro-Russian views in the conflict - whether through media appearances, social media posts or public events - were barred from participating. Only athletes with no apparent connection to the conflict, past or present, were allowed to compete under neutral status.
Glory lifts sanctions on Russian fighters
The international kickboxing promotion company announced on Monday that it has removed restrictions previously imposed, which had prevented participan...
www.insidethegames.biz