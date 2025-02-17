  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

News Glory lifts sanctions on Russian fighters

David Street

David Street

Use skills
@Brown
Joined
May 30, 2016
Messages
3,549
Reaction score
2,743

Glory lifts sanctions on Russian fighters

The international kickboxing promotion company announced on Monday that it has removed restrictions previously imposed, which had prevented participants from taking part in global competitions and tournaments. These measures were enforced in 2022 as a result of the war in Ukraine.​

Glory is one of the world's leading organisations in this contact sport discipline. Before being restructured in 2012 - it was previously known as Glory World, with a martial arts focus. After the International Olympic Committee (IOC) extended its sanctions to all federations, the company followed suit and cancelled contracts with Russian and Belarusian fighters.

A year later, the IOC decided to give individual federations the option of allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in international tournaments, but only under certain conditions. The governing body laid down strict guidelines and requirements, the main one being that athletes must not "actively support" Russia in its war with Ukraine.

Those who had publicly expressed pro-Russian views in the conflict - whether through media appearances, social media posts or public events - were barred from participating. Only athletes with no apparent connection to the conflict, past or present, were allowed to compete under neutral status.

www.insidethegames.biz

Glory lifts sanctions on Russian fighters

The international kickboxing promotion company announced on Monday that it has removed restrictions previously imposed, which had prevented participan...
www.insidethegames.biz www.insidethegames.biz
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

P
News Glory suspended for doping heavyweight Jamal Ben Saddik for a third time
Replies
5
Views
1K
Deleted member 513083
D

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,577
Messages
56,908,009
Members
175,453
Latest member
amr boogey

Share this page

Back
Top